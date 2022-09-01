Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream

Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.

While Hunters appeared to have kept their armor, Arc 3.0 Titans and Warlocks were getting melted in more challenging activities such as Nightfall Strikes, Legendary Lost Sectors, and the King's Fall Raid. That bug appears to have been fixed, as a new patch for Destiny 2 has addressed an issue where "Striker and Stormcaller subclasses were not benefiting from resilience-based PvE damage resistance and incoming flinch reduction."

You can also expect the duplication of Expedition treasure chests to be a thing of the past, an issue where completing the Master Ketchcrash weekly challenge didn't award gear has been resolved, and damage resistance tiers for Omnioculus and Whisper of Chains have been tweaked for PvP. Hunters who rely a little too much on that armor are about to find that it won't so good at absorbing bullets as it used to be.

Grenade launchers have also been tweaked to do the amount of damage that Bungie intended in the first place and are now reactivated inside the game again. Titan players can also celebrate because the seasonal class Exotic Point Cannon-Contact Braces can finally be equipped.

For those of you who enjoy Raids but don't appreciate having your heart rate raised to a dangerous level, Bungie has managed to fix the infamous Golgoroth shriek in the King's Fall Raid. For those of you who missed it, the bug would kick in when a fireteam was wiped out by the Ogre and players would be subjected to a hellish screech:

Perfect thing to hear at 2 am with full volume on headset 👍 pic.twitter.com/nOevzfAaCu — Athena (@MoltervXSX) August 27, 2022

The rest of the patch notes can be found below, and continue to address multiple other small issues that have cropped up in Season of Plunder. For more Destiny 2 news, you can read up on this week's Seasonal Challenges, try out a devastating Titan Thunder-Bomber build, and grab a linear fusion rifle that has god-roll stats attached to it.

Destiny 2 Patch 6.2.0.2

Expedition

Fixed an issue where the treasure object could be duplicated. This was contributing to inflation across the intergalactic economy, and we can't have that.

Duality

Fixed an issue where A Single Thread quest did not complete if players completed Duality on Master difficulty.

King's Fall

Fixed an issue where DPS for Golgoroth sometimes didn't end properly.

Fixed an issue where King's Fall Carries stat tracker mentions Seasonal carries instead of weekly carries.

Fixed an issue where total badge count was incorrect.

Gameplay and investment

Armor

Reduced damage resistance tiers in PvP (used by Omnioculus and Whisper of Chains)

Tier 1: 10% to 2.5%

Tier 2: 15% to 5%

Tier 3: 20% to 7.5%

Tier 4: 25% to 10%

Weapons

Fixed an issue where certain Bows would reload themselves while stowed.

Fixed an issue where having Quicksilver Storm in grenade mode could cause excess recoil on other weapons and other badness.

Fixed an issue where the Season 18 Seasonal Machine Gun and Sidearm had two Masterwork slots.

Fixed an issue where most Heavy Grenade Launchers were doing significantly more damage than intended.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the Combination Blow melee ability was able to continually stagger boss combatants.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow's melee damage scalar was also applying to Tempest Strike.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow's melee energy regeneration bonus was also applying while Tempest Strike was equipped.

Fixed an issue where the damage resistance provided by the Flow State Aspect and Arc Staff Super while dodging was significantly higher than intended in PvP.

Fixed an issue where the Striker and Stormcaller subclasses were not benefiting from resilience-based PvE damage resistance and incoming flinch reduction.

Fixed an issue where Tempest Strike could retain its energy when activated after sliding off of a ledge.

Power and progression

Fixed an issue where completing the Master Ketchcrash weekly challenge didn't award gear.

Storefront

The Loyal Companion charity emote is available for purchase in the archive.

Platforms and systems

Fixed an issue on Stadia where some settings labels were missing under the Vehicles section.

General

Fixed an issue that would sometimes show ornaments as owned, even though they were not.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to claim Prime Rewards from Amanda Holliday.

Fixed an issue where a very loud sound plays when a team wipes to Golgoroth's Drained of Light mechanic.