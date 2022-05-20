Destiny 2's Season 17 Trials Armor Will Turn Your Titan Into A Golden Baboon

Bungie has detailed some fresh changes for Trials of Osiris, the high-level PvP event that has undergone some significant evolution over several months. While the previous two weekends experimented with Freelance and Zone Capture modes, this weekend will mix things up more with another Freelance session that has Zone Control enabled.

There'll be a short hiatus until June 10, but when Trials returns it'll be with new loot to earn.

The new Fusion Rifle and Sidearm were previously announced, but the armor that's on offer will lean harder into the Trials aesthetic according to Bungie. Like other Trials-themed gear, the new armor sets mix Egyptian fashion with gold, although unfortunately for Titan players, their threads will make them look like a heavily-armed baboon.

Flawless fashion.

Another great piece of equipment that Guardians can battle it out for in Trials is the Falcon's Chase Sparrow, which can be described as high-speed opulence. There's also a Trials-themed Ghost that you can spot in the armor preview above, which sports its own exotic shell that fits right in with the multiplayer event.

The fastest feather-duster that Glimmer can buy.

In other Destiny 2 news, you can tune in later to see where Xur is and the rewards on offer in this weekend's Trials of Osiris. The Season of the Risen ends next week on May 24, and Season 17 will see Vault storage space increased by 100 slots, a new reward system in play for the Solstice event, and a brand-new Dungeon unlocked on May 27.