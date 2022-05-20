Destiny 2's Season 17 Trials Armor Will Turn Your Titan Into A Golden Baboon

Hunters and Warlocks will look much more fashionable in their new Trials-themed threads.

By on

Comments

Bungie has detailed some fresh changes for Trials of Osiris, the high-level PvP event that has undergone some significant evolution over several months. While the previous two weekends experimented with Freelance and Zone Capture modes, this weekend will mix things up more with another Freelance session that has Zone Control enabled.

There'll be a short hiatus until June 10, but when Trials returns it'll be with new loot to earn.

Click To Unmute
  1. Sniper Elite 5 First 19 Minutes Of Gameplay
  2. Witcher 3 For PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Consoles Release Window Confirmed | GameSpot News
  3. Final Fantasy VII & XVI Info Coming | GameSpot News
  4. V Rising Beginner's Guide: 7 Early Game Tips
  5. Multiversus Closed Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  6. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong | Launch Trailer
  7. League Of Legends - Message to the Prophet of the Void
  8. Lost Ark: Your Odyssey Continues
  9. PUBG MOBILE | RPM11 - Hidden Hunters Available Now!
  10. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Glutton's Gamble Launch Trailer
  11. MultiVersus – Pro Player Showcase
  12. Marvel Snap - Official Announcement Trailer and Gameplay First Look

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: Season of the Risen | Guardian Games Trailer

The new Fusion Rifle and Sidearm were previously announced, but the armor that's on offer will lean harder into the Trials aesthetic according to Bungie. Like other Trials-themed gear, the new armor sets mix Egyptian fashion with gold, although unfortunately for Titan players, their threads will make them look like a heavily-armed baboon.

Flawless fashion.
Flawless fashion.

Another great piece of equipment that Guardians can battle it out for in Trials is the Falcon's Chase Sparrow, which can be described as high-speed opulence. There's also a Trials-themed Ghost that you can spot in the armor preview above, which sports its own exotic shell that fits right in with the multiplayer event.

The fastest feather-duster that Glimmer can buy.
The fastest feather-duster that Glimmer can buy.

In other Destiny 2 news, you can tune in later to see where Xur is and the rewards on offer in this weekend's Trials of Osiris. The Season of the Risen ends next week on May 24, and Season 17 will see Vault storage space increased by 100 slots, a new reward system in play for the Solstice event, and a brand-new Dungeon unlocked on May 27.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - All The Exotic Gear Revealed So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Stadia
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)