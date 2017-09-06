Destiny 2 Reviews: Launch Day Impressions Roundup

Destiny 2 has already launched in some parts of the world, and soon it will be available worldwide. Full reviews won't arrive just yet, but reviews-in-progress have started to pop up around the internet based on a recent three-day event in Seattle.

The much-anticipated sequel doesn't radically shake up the Destiny formula, instead opting primarily to refine and improve the core of the first game. You can see our breakdown of Destiny 2's five biggest changes for a basic idea of what to expect.

Below, you'll find a collection of various critics' impressions of the game so far. In GameSpot's Destiny 2 review in progress, Kallie Plagge calls the story a "clear improvement over Destiny's much-maligned storytelling," adding that "Destiny 2 builds on the original in smart ways that make me excited to keep playing."

Game: Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Developer / Publisher: Bungie / Activision

Bungie / Activision Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Release: September 6 (PS4/Xbox One), October 24 (PC)

September 6 (PS4/Xbox One), October 24 (PC) Price: US $60 / £50 / AU $100

GameSpot

"Of course, all of this still feels like Destiny. The new social space, the Farm, is functionally the same as the Tower in the original. Finding loot and switching out your old gear still takes up a significant portion of your time. Enemies have been tweaked, but they're not wildly different, either. That's not necessarily bad, but it also makes me wonder if I'll see Destiny 2 as a sequel, rather than a half-step forward, the longer I play and the more I grind and repeat." -- Kallie Plagge [Full review in progress]

Polygon

"At the very least, what I've played of Destiny 2 is an incredibly promising start. In plain English, it feels like Destiny without all the bulls***. It seems like the sequel Bungie needed to make--not a fundamentally different experience, but improved enough over its predecessor to reel veterans back in and attract people who skipped the original Destiny. Now we have to see how it holds up." -- Samit Sarkar [Full review in progress]

IGN

"My initial impressions leave me with more questions than answers. Is the story going to stay engaging through the end? Are the great drops going to get stingier at higher levels? Am I going to get bored exploring the new destinations? We'll have to answer those hanging questions later, but based on what I've experienced so far, Destiny 2 hasn't disappointed my high expectations as a fan of the original. There have been deliberate steps to improve the moment-to-moment experience, be it something as simple as bringing up the next task with the press of a button or by keeping you constantly climbing the Light ladder without realizing it with enticing dynamic events. That's all on top of a story the team at Bungie knew they had to get right after the convoluted mess of the first game which forced you to read Grimoire cards on a website to experience the original story. So far it seems as though they've succeeded." -- Destin Legarie [Full review in progress]

Rolling Stone

"However, what's remarkable about the structure of Destiny 2--aside from it having a real central plot--is that it achieves what the first Destiny tried but ultimately failed to do: it gives the player freedom. Yes, there's some linearity to the Red War missions and the order in which the destinations are introduced--but you can spend the bulk of your time wherever you're most comfortable, where you find combat encounters most fulfilling, or where the rewards on offer are most appealing to you." -- Alex Kane [Full impressions]

Ars Technica

"I am not at an ideal state to issue anything resembling a verdict. But I at least feel safe declaring this: I entered the event perturbed that I would play so much Destiny 2 and not get to transfer that progress to the final, retail version. Now, I am anxious to dive back in and try again. I want to flex the muscles of an entirely different class. I want to devote far more attention to so much in-mission dialogue and exposition. Above all else, I want to group up with some friends and see how the 'always a battle around every corner' sensation feels when I have some persistent fireteam members at my side." -- Sam Machkovech [Full pre-review]

DualShockers

"So far, Destiny 2 has improved upon the original Destiny in every way. There's a Pierce Brosnan-impersonating sniper who serves as your faction representative for the European Dead Zone. There's new enemy types, including staff-wielding Fallen Wretches and caped-flaming-crossbow-wielding Hive Knights. There are cutscenes where The Speaker, who never really had much to say, is actually a savage and disses Ghaul in rap-battle proportions during cutscenes. When I sat down to play this game I had one mission for Bungie: prove to me that Destiny 2 isn't just another expansion. Thankfully, it turns out that Destiny 2 has listened to the fans and has taken a look in the mirror: the product is one that I--so far--thoroughly enjoy." -- Noah Buttner [Full review impressions]