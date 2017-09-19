Destiny 2 Review Roundup

It's been two weeks now since Destiny 2 released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We offered our preliminary thoughts on Bungie's new shooter in our Destiny 2 review-in-progress, and since then we've been sharing our impressions of the game as more of its features became available in our Destiny 2 review diary. Now that we've had more time with it, we've posted our final verdict on the game in our full Destiny 2 review, with critic Kallie Plagge calling it "a significant improvement over the original and a better experience for more than just the most hardcore players."

Other outlets have similarly been wrapping up their Destiny 2 reviews with final scores, and most seem to agree that the game is a welcome improvement over the original Destiny. We've collected a sample of Destiny 2 reviews from other websites below. For a wider look at what critics are saying about the game, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Developer: Bungie

Bungie Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Release: September 6 (PS4/Xbox One), October 24 (PC)

September 6 (PS4/Xbox One), October 24 (PC) Price: $60/£50

GameSpot -- 8/10

"In true Destiny fashion, if you do something once, you'll probably end up doing it many more times. The difference with Destiny 2 is in the variety and accessibility of what's available, which cuts down on a lot of the frustration associated with grinding. And even after you've leveled up, there's still more you can do, from keeping up with daily and weekly challenges to just hanging out with friends. It's a much stronger foundation than the original had and one that's enough on its own to keep people coming back week after week." -- Kallie Plagge [Full review]

IGN -- 8.5/10

"Destiny 2 is a blast out of the gate thanks to its excellent co-op shooter gameplay and strong storytelling in the campaign. Not all the features I'd expected to find are here, but it does deliver the same kind of highly social gameplay and rewarding, loot-driven progression that helped the original keep me hooked for hundreds of hours. The main concerns right now are a few bugs and lack of event options, but I'll definitely be sticking around to see this big, action-packed universe develop over time." -- Destin Legarie [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"I just can't get past the feeling this sequel is a hugely successful refresh, but doesn't realise Destiny's potential. It is as good a quality of life upgrade as Bungie could be expected to deliver, with almost every change unequivocally for the better. But where is the new class of Guardian? Where is the new alien race? Where are the six-player Fireteam patrols? Perhaps we'll have to wait for an expansion or--gulp!--Destiny 3 for Bungie's Halo killer to achieve true greatness. See you in another thousand hours." -- Wesley Yin-Poole [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9/10

"A veteran player of any game is likely to home in on criticisms, and there's a danger of getting lost in the weeds, which would be a mistake. Destiny 2 is a massive and rewarding game that offers the potential for hundreds of hours of fun and discovery with friends. Quibbles aside, Bungie has crafted a fantastic follow-up to a wildly popular formula, and one that no other developer has come close to equaling in sophistication. Many of the streamlining choices welcome a new crop of Guardians into the mix, but also make this new game more playable and understandable for even returning players. As I settle in for what I hope to be another several years of adventures, I hope Bungie can nail the elusive balance between depth and accessibility." -- Matt Miller [Full review]

EGM -- 8/10

"Destiny 2's launch came with the fanfare and excitement expected around a highly anticipated game, but looking under the surface doesn't make it feel like the sequel everyone deserved. In turn, Destiny 2 isn't a failure but more of a nicely updated version of the last game, and fans of Bungie will most likely love every minute of it. But it's hard to know how the game will fair against other popular shooters of today, where players are now used to more in-depth customization and varied gameplay options. I enjoyed my time as a Guardian, but it's difficult to see a reason to return to something that's all about epic exploration and sci-fi operatics that isn't pushing its own genre forward in some way." -- Evan Slead [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 5/5

"This isn't Destiny. This is something new. Something bigger, cleverer, richer, and much, much better. It's the idea of Destiny evolved and elevated into something it has never been before. It's Destiny set free. It's Destiny democratised. It's Destiny really allowed to live. I said at the end of my review of the first game that I was leaving a point off the score to leave space for the game's potential to grow and improve. This time round, there's no need. Destiny 2 is already much more than we ever imagined it would be." -- David Houghton [Full review]