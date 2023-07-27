Destiny 2 Reveals Release Date Of Its Next Reprised Raid

Destiny 2 has announced a new raid experience coming very soon, which will allow players to relive one of the game's previous raids. Bungie hasn't announced exactly what raid is coming back, but it has given early warning that it will drop on Friday September 1, 2023.

In the most recent weekly Destiny 2 update, Bungie shared the date to give players time to prepare, and added some extra details for any players hoping to contest the upcoming raid's World First title.

September reprised raid start times

The upcoming raid will be available beginning on Friday September 1, 2023. Contest Mode, for anyone planning to compete for the World First title, will be enabled for the first 48 hours.

September reprised raid World First requirements

While Bungie hasn't yet revealed many details about the upcoming raid's Contest Mode, such as a power cap or any disabled gear, it did share some reminders on the process for any teams hoping for a World First. Here are the details:

Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.

Clearing the raid with Contest Mode active is the first step to access Challenge Mode in the Director and the secret Triumph.

Completing the secret Triumph which consists of a curated list of challenges that must be completed in Challenge Mode will be how a fireteam can snag that World First title and get that sweet, sweet belt.

To enforce the Triumph requirements in Challenge Mode, your fireteam will wipe if you fail the success conditions during any encounter.

We'll be on the lookout for more details from Bungie on the upcoming raid, including the name of the raid that's in line for a re-run.