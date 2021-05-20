Destiny 2 Recasts Ikora Rey For Season Of The Splicer

When Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer was announced, fans immediately noticed that one of the franchise's original characters sounded a bit different. Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey has been a constant presence in Destiny since the original game launched in 2014 and was voiced by Firefly and 9-1-1 Lone Star's Gina Torres in all of her appearances.

For the latest season, the character's voice-acting mantle has been handed over to Mara Junot, with the actress officially sharing the news on her social media pages. Junot is clearly into her new job, judging by the amount of Destiny content she has been sharing and fan posts celebrating her new role that she has been retweeting.

This isn't Junot's first voice-acting role either, as she has a long list of credits to her name that includes performances in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, The Outer Worlds, and a whole lot more.

Out of the trio of Vanguard characters present in Destiny 2, only Lance Reddick remains as one of the original voice actors. Cayde-6--who is still very dead as of the Forsaken expansion--was originally voiced by actor Nathan Fillion and was replaced by veteran voice actor Nolan North for his final appearance.

Other Destiny 2 news this week includes developer Bungie dropping a new update in the second week of the Season of the Splicer. If you've just started the new season, you can check out our Transmog guide to get the most out of the new customization system, as well as our feature on completing the latest Iron Banner quest a whole lot quicker.