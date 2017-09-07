Destiny 2 Raid Start Time, When Xur Returns, And More Revealed In Roadmap Image

Destiny 2's launch this week is just the beginning. As you'd expect, there is a lot more content and activities coming, including quite a bit of fresh material this month. As part of Bungie's newest weekly blog post today, the studio shared a schedule of Destiny 2's first-month activities, which include the Inverted Spire Nightfall Strike on September 12, followed by the mysterious Leviathan raid on September 13.

Later in that week, on September 15, Destiny 2's Trials of the Nine event kicks off. On that same day, the Exotic dealer Xur arrives to sell his wares. You can see everything coming to Destiny 2 during its first month in the image below.

Looking ahead to October, Bungie will add even more new activities, one of which is the Iron Banner multiplayer event. Not only that, but it sounds like a change is coming to the Leviathan raid, as Bungie says you'll have "new ways to have your prestige tested."

Destiny 2 is out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC edition to follow in October. In other news, Bungie said today that "millions" of people have already played Destiny 2, just days after launch, while the studio has also outlined all of the current known issues and problems that have been resolved.

For more on Destiny 2, check out GameSpot's review diary from editor Kallie Plagge. We'll have a full review coming up soon.