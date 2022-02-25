Destiny 2 Raid Start Time And Power Level Revealed

Destiny 2 players are currently exploring Savathun's Throne World, preparing for the new expansion's upcoming raid event that will task six-person fireteams with overcoming some of the greatest challenges that the game has to offer. That raid will go live on March 5, and your Guardian will need to be sufficiently powered up for the fight.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen raid start times

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

According to Bungie, you and each member of your fireteam will need to have a Light level of 1530 for the raid when it arrives and is held in its Contest Mode. This Power level is pretty high, as the game has a soft cap of 1500 and you'll need to stat working through activities to earn Powerful Engrams to reach the game's hard cap of 1550. You can read about how that works in our Destiny 2 Witch Queen Leveling Guide.

This setting equalizes the playing field for new raids during their first 24 hours, as players race to be the first in the world to clear the new activity, locking everyone's Power at a certain level.

This in turn ensures that people who have had more time to play Destiny 2 don't have an unfair advantage and also means that the difficulty of the raid is the same for everyone for that first day.

The race to earn a "World's First" accolade in Destiny 2 normally makes for some fascinating viewing. Besides the bragging rights that a fireteam can earn from figuring out fiendishly difficult puzzles and energetic combat sections, there's some real loot at the end of a raid as well.

Fireteams in the past have been rewarded with one-of-a-kind jackets celebrating their achievements, championship belts that would make AEW superstars jealous, and a place in Destiny history.

More details on the raid will be announced later, but for now, there's no shortage of content available in Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion. If you're looking for more Witch Queen guides, check out five things you should do first in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, how to get the Exotic Catalyst for Grand Overture, how to get the Dead Messenger Exotic grenade launcher, and how to get Osteo Striga.