Destiny 2 Raid Power Level Range Revealed

Destiny 2's first raid, Leviathan, will unlock this week. Now, game director Luke Smith has shared one very key detail about it: the Power level requirement. Smith said on Twitter that this will be between 260 and 280, so you may still have some work to do.

Raids were some of Destiny 1's most challenging and rewarding post-campaign activities, and we're expecting something similar with Destiny 2. It's probably a good idea to be on the high side of the Power level range before getting into the new raid. To help you on your way, we have a breakdown of how to raise your Power level and more.

Leviathan the Destiny 2 raid unlocks on September 13, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. There will surely be a race between Fireteams to be the first to beat it, and we'll report back with more details on Leviathan when it goes live.

