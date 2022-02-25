Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Now Sells Hawkmoon And Dead Man's Tale

Xur's inventory this week includes two of the rarer Destiny 2 Exotics, Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale, two weapons that were previously available from seasonal quests and challenging missions. While Xur has other Exotic gear for sale--such as Sunshot and Lucky Pants--these two items are well worth acquiring.

Dead Man's Tale is a lever-action scout rifle that combines classic style with satisfying perks if you're talented at landing headshots, while Hawkmoon is a hand cannon from the original Destiny that has been given a new lease on life in Destiny 2. The quests for both weapons are no longer active, due to the removal of the Tangled Shore location in Destiny 2. These Exotics are somewhat unique because you could previously run their missions again and again to receive new versions of the guns with different, random perks. While the missions are gone, you can still get randomized versions of Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale from Xur, who offers a new roll on the guns each week.

This week's roll of Dead Man's Tale has the Vorpal Weapon perk, which increases damage against bosses and Guardians using their Super abilities, while the Hawkmoon on offer is equipped with Eye of the Storm. That particular trait makes the weapon more accurate the lower your health is, which works well with setting up the hand cannon's powerful Paracausal Shot ability, which gives you a big-damage blast once you've landed some precision shots.

The downside of this situation is that Xur is charging a premium for these rare guns. Here's how much you'll need to spend for each of them:

Get 'em while they're hot.

125,000 Glimmer

200 Legendary Shards

1 x Exotic Cipher

1 x Ascendant Shard

That's a hefty price to pay for each weapon, let alone both. You'll essentially need the maximum amount of Glimmer that you can hold, a sizable number of Legendary Shards, and two exceedingly rare materials. An Exotic Cipher can be earned at Rank 55 on the Season pass, or you can spend time in the Crucible and Gambit as part of Xur's Xenology quest that the vendor offers, allowing you to earn one per week. Exotic Ciphers are usually required to purchase an Exotic weapon from the dedicated kiosk in the Tower, which contains several years' worth of previously-released Exotics.

Ascendant Shards are somewhat easier to obtain. You can earn several of them on the premium tier of the season pass, dismantling tier 10 Exotic armor, or through resets of the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit reputation ranks. Master-difficulty Nightfall Strikes also have a chance to drop them as rewards and Grandmaster Nightfalls will drop one Ascendant Shard for achieving a platinum completion. Banshee-44 also sells Ascendant Shards for a combination of enhancement prisms, planetary materials, and 50,000 Glimmer.

You'll need to be quick to grab these rolls, as Xur will only hang around until the weekly reset on Tuesday, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. If you're looking to see where Xur is this week, you can also check out our weekly guide to see what the Agent of the Nine and occasional game show host has to offer.