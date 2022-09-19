Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Has Two Sets Of Rare Armor Available This Week

Become legend with some time-limited fashion in Destiny 2.

By on

Comments

A new weekend in Destiny 2 is usually a good opportunity to stock up on Exotic arms and armor from Xur, the roaming game show host and arms dealer. Xur also sells a selection of Legendary-class gear, and this weekend, the Agent of the Nine is offering double the usual amount of limited edition armor that he normally carries.

Right now, you can grab the Illicit Invader and Pathfinder armor sets for your Hunter, Titan, or Warlock Guardian, with each piece costing 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 Glimmer. If you haven't unlocked them in the game, now is a good time to do so as they're not currently available through any other means, and even if the stats aren't too great, they're excellent additions for transmogrification material.

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Where is Xur September 16, 2022

The Illicit Invader set was originally available through Gambit Prime and Reckoning, and the Pathfinder set was available in Season of the Lost. For a more detailed breakdown on what else is on offer, you can click through for the main where is Xur post.

As a reminder, you'll only have until 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on September 20 to get your hands on these rare armor sets, as that's the time when Xur leaves the solar system as part of Destiny 2's weekly reset. Meanwhile, you can start preparing for a Master mode King's Fall raid this week, clues on how to solve the Cryptic Quatrains Pirate Riddles, and pour one out for Loreley's Splendor after its restorative effects were nerfed.

