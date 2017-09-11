Destiny 2 PS4, PS4 Pro, And Xbox One Versions Compared

A newly published technical breakdown of Destiny 2 compares the game's console versions, looking at PS4, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One. Eurogamer's Digital Foundry did the heavy lifting and found that the PS4 Pro is the "ideal platform" for Destiny 2 right now if you are after the best possible experience from a technical and visual presentation standpoint.

The PS4 Pro version can output at 1080p or 4K, and it delivers better texture filtering, the report said. Players on PS4 Pro can also expect artwork that "revolves more cleanly at oblique angles," due in part to a greater number of higher-res sample points.

Additionally, Destiny 2 on PS4 Pro apparently has better shadow rendering quality, though no matter what console you get the game on, you'll see a nice image. "In general, the visual set-up is almost identical between the three, but as one of the more demanding settings, Pro's shadow upgrades are a nice boost," Digital Foundry said.

Destiny 2 on the regular PS4 runs at 1080p, with the Xbox One version employing a dynamic resolution system that can changes based on load, running from 1344x1080 up to 1920x1080. Digital Foundry added that "the level of detail, texture quality, and effects-work are much the same" across PS4 and Xbox One.

"The chief advantage on a PS4 Pro though really is in that bump to 4K with checkerboarding, but we're not being short-changed in the visual department," the site said. "There's a sense only PC will show us just how far Destiny 2 can be pushed."

As for frame rate, all console versions of Destiny 2 held steady at 30fps during Digital Foundry's testing. Bungie said previously that it could have made Destiny 2 run at 60fps, but this would have led to other compromises that the studio didn't want to make. On PC, of course, Destiny 2 will have an uncapped frame rate.

For lots more on Destiny 2's technical features, be sure to read the full Digital Foundry piece and check out the video embedded above.

In addition, the PS4 versions of Destiny 2 have an edge of sorts on the Xbox One and PC versions in that some content is released first on Sony's systems. The PC version of Destiny 2 launches on October 24. People who pick up an Xbox One X, which launches in November, will find that Destiny 2 on that system runs at the same frame rate.

For more on Destiny 2, check out editor Kallie Plagge's latest Review Diary post here.