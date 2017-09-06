Destiny 2 PS4 Errors Reported, Bungie Investigating

Destiny 2 is a big, big game with a huge focus on multiplayer and online. Presumably due to the strain of loads of people coming online for launch, the game is running into some issues. Bungie acknowledged one of these issues on Twitter today, saying it's aware of and looking into a problem with the PlayStation 4 edition related to multiplayer permissions. The exact nature of the problem isn't immediately clear, but people are responding to the tweet to voice their displeasure with the state of things.

Here's what Bungie had to say: "We are investigating players on PlayStation 4 receiving errors indicating permissions to access online multiplayer may have changed."

According to the error message posted above by Twitter user @cokelogic, they were booted from Destiny 2's servers because "your permission to access online multiplayer gameplay may have changed." Alternatively, it might have been because "your profile may have been sign in elsewhere." The error message then points to Bungie's support site for further details.

Earlier this week, Bungie outlined all of Destiny 2's known issues, which include problems with waypoint detection and scenarios that can lead to you being unable to progress. Check out the full rundown of known issues here.

For more on Destiny 2, you can check out our Destiny 2 review dairy. For a full roundup, head over to our Destiny 2 everything you need to know feature.