Destiny 2 Pop-Tarts And Rockstar Energy Drinks Are Coming, For Some Reason

You might remember Destiny 1's weird Red Bull promotion that offered double XP and an exclusive quest in The Taken King expansion. It turns out that Destiny 2 is getting a similar promotion, but this one involves Pop-Tarts and Rockstar energy drinks.

Rockstar and Pop-Tarts will sell Destiny 2-themed products, and they'll come with in-game items. For Rockstar, if you grab one of the Destiny-branded cans, you'll get some sort of gear for your character, although Activision hasn't yet specified what the gear will be. You'll also get a chance to win a prize in Rockstar's daily and weekly lotteries, with the grand prize being Destiny 2-themed motorcycles.

Pop-Tarts, meanwhile, will offer players an XP boost with every Destiny-themed box. There'll also be "custom-designed, collectible packs highlighting each Guardian Subclass," if you want to collect Pop-Tarts boxes.

Both of these promotions begin on September 1. As for Destiny 2, the game launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and for PC on October 24. The PC version is getting a beta test later in August, and you can read about what it includes here.