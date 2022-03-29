Destiny 2 Players Should Grab This Fusion Rifle From Banshee Immediately

Drop what you're doing in Destiny 2 and head to the Tower. The Gunsmith, Banshee-44, has seen his inventory refresh, and he's packing a gun you're going to want, especially if you spend time in the Crucible: the fusion rifle Snorri FR5. You only have 24 hours to secure one, so get on it as quickly as you can.

While there are quite a few good rolls on the Snorri, this one is remarkable because of a series of perks that greatly increase its range. With Projection Fuse, Full Bore, and a Range Masterwork, you can kick its total range stat up to 96, which should make it annoyingly devastating from a really long way away in Crucible matches. Even toning the range down a bit in favor of the stability stat--essential for fusion rifles, since stability dictates how tightly packed the gun's three-round burst is--you can still get quite a bit of distance out of this thing.

The extremely high potential range on this Snorri can make it a beast in the Crucible, allowing you to zap opponents from a lot further away than they might expect.

The other perks available on the gun are useful for PvP as well. The Successful Warm-Up perk decreases the gun's charge time after a kill, making it great for knocking out one enemy and immediately zapping one of their buddies. The Compulsive Reloader perk also pairs well the Omolon Fluid Dynamics origin trait, so that reloading with close to a full magazine cuts your reload time significantly, provided you have enough ammo to fill the magazine in the first place.

Overall, then, this might not be an absolute god roll of a Snorri, depending on your play style, but it's still a pretty great one that you should buy. The thing is, you only have until the daily reset on Wednesday, March 30, to buy it. Banshee's inventory resets on Tuesdays with Destiny 2's weekly reset, but gets shuffled for some reason on Wednesdays as well. So get to the Tower and purchase this one right now.