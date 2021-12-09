Destiny 2 Players Can Nab Free Forsaken Exotics With New Forsaken Ciphers

With many changes made in Destiny 2 with the 3.4.0 update at the start of Bungie's 30th Anniversary event, Destiny 2: Forsaken is now free for all Destiny 2 players.

Players who owned the Forsaken DLC before the update get three Forsaken Ciphers. Players can head to the Exotic Archive, next to the Vault, in the Tower to pick up the Ciphers. Players can use the Forsaken Ciphers to purchase Exotic weapons from the Forsaken expansion in the Exotic Archive or trade them in for three Ascendant Shards.

In the This Week At Bungie post, Bungie warned, "Please keep in mind that players should only attempt to acquire the Ascendant Shards if they don’t need/want to use their Forsaken Ciphers." Also, players can use these Ciphers to get Exotic raid weapons, but those weapons still require Spoils of Conquest.

Destiny 2 Forsaken was the Year 2 DLC in Destiny 2. The Forsaken campaign and Tangled Shore will enter the Destiny Content Vault when The Witch Queen releases. Players who don't already own Forsaken can purchase the Forsaken Pack to access The Dreaming City, Last Wish raid, and the Shattered Throne dungeon. Players who already own the expansion will retain access to those activities even after The Witch Queen releases.

Destiny 2's 3.4.0 update also made major changes to grenades in Crucible, melee abilities, and adjusted Super cooldowns. The Bungie 30th Anniversary event began on December 7 with new Exotic weapon quests such as the Forerunner Exotic sidearm and Destiny 1's Gjallarhorn Exotic rocket launcher.