Destiny 2 PC Raid Unlocks A Week After Launch, Hard Mode Coming Later

Following Destiny 2's launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September, Bungie's shooter comes to PC just a few days from now, on October 24. Now, Bungie has announced what players can expect in terms of activities in the first three weeks.

At launch on October 24, players can play the full campaign and Crucible multiplayer mode, while the Nightfall Strike's normal and Prestige modes will be available, too. Additionally, the Guided games system will be live right away. Destiny 2's Leviathan raid will be available a week later, starting on November 1, but at this time only normal difficulty will be available. Then on November 3, Trials of the Nine kicks off.

In Week 3, Destiny 2 players can try their hand at the ultra-challenging Prestige mode for the Leviathan raid beginning on November 7. The Guded Games feature will be available on this date as well, so players looking to group up will be able to do so.

If it works the same way as the console version, you'll want to be Power level 260 to play the Leviathan raid, so the fact that it comes out a week after launch should give you some time to get ready for the challenge.

Destiny 2's PC version unlocks at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on October 24. Check out this graphic to find out when the game unlocks exactly where you live.

The PC version is available to pre-load now on PC if you pre-ordered. The game is only available through Blizzard's Battle.net platform. It's notable because it's the first non-Blizzard game to be sold through Battle.net.

For lots more on the PC version of Destiny 2, check out GameSpot's feature that covers everything you need to know such as the minimum requirements and recommended specs.