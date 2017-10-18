Destiny 2 PC Preload Now Available, Here's How To Do It

Ahead of Destiny 2's release for PC next week, you can now start pre-loading the shooter. As announced previously, pre-loading started on October 18.

Destiny 2's PC version is available only on Blizzard's Battle.net platform, not Steam or other digital stores. You can buy the game right here and start pre-loading right away. Of course, Destiny 2's servers don't go live until 10 AM PT on October 24, but pre-loading ensures that you can start playing right away come launch.

The game supports 4K resolution, uncapped frame rates, and custom key mapping. PC players can also adjust the field of view and use up to three monitors. There are also quite a few settings to play around with, including anti-aliasing, foliage detail distance, film grain, wind impulse, and motion blur, among many other things.

GameSpot's roundup of everything you need to know about Destiny 2 PC. In that feature, we cover things like the game's minimum requirements and recommended specs, along with the control setup and more. You can also watch Destiny 2's PC launch trailer here.