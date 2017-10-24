Destiny 2 PC Launch Issues: Buffalo Error, Crashes, No Way To Exit With A Controller, And More

As was the case with its launch on consoles, things appear to be going pretty smoothly for Destiny 2 now that it's available on PC. There are, of course, inevitable issues that have begun to pop up, and Bungie has offered a rundown on those that it's aware of and some possible workarounds that you can try to resolve them.

Above all else, Bungie provides some standard advice when troubleshooting a PC game: ensure you've installed any pending Windows updates and update your drivers--new Nvidia and AMD ones were released just ahead of Destiny 2's launch. The developer also recommends shutting down both the game and the Blizzard Battle.net launcher and re-opening them to see if that helps. Further, it suggests deleting the CVARS.xml file, which will be recreated when you launch Destiny 2. The file can be found in the following directory: \Users\*USER_NAME*\Appdata\Roaming\Bungie\DestinyPC\prefs\

In terms of specific problems, Bungie has laid out quite a few on its website. Laptop users may be unable to play in fullscreen, but can avoid that by choosing a windowed option. If you're not running the game at the maximum resolution of your display, you may encounter problems when using SLI or HDR or disabling V-Sync. Crossfire users may find that the game crashes when Alt-Tabbing out of it, so you should avoid switching tasks for long. Launching the game directly from its .exe file will yield a Saxophone error; instead, open the game from the Battle.net launcher itself. The Buffalo error may pop up if you're logged into Destiny 2 on another computer and try to log in. And the Windows 10 Game Bar may not work when playing in fullscreen, so you'll need to run the game in a window if you're looking to take advantage of that.

Additionally, there are some other notable problems. You can't currently bind number pad keys in the game's controls. And if you're playing with a controller, you can't exit out of the game--you'll need to swap over to a mouse to do that. Lastly, if you're kicked offline for going idle, you may be unable to log back in. Should that happen, just close the game and re-open it.

There's no word on when any of this will be resolved. You can check out the full list below or refer to Bungie's website for the latest changes, or refer to our guide to improving Destiny 2 FPS. The developer also offers instructions for those who want to inform the studio of any problems they encounter.

Destiny 2 PC Known Issues

Emergent Issues

Fullscreen on Laptops: Fullscreen mode is unable to be selected on some laptops. Affected players may use Windowed Fullscreen mode to work around this issue.

SSSE3 Required: Destiny 2 will not run on processors without Supplemental Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 (SSSE3).

Original List