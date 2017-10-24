Destiny 2 PC Launch Issues: Buffalo Error, Crashes, No Way To Exit With A Controller, And More
Here are the problems Bungie is aware of and some potential fixes.
As was the case with its launch on consoles, things appear to be going pretty smoothly for Destiny 2 now that it's available on PC. There are, of course, inevitable issues that have begun to pop up, and Bungie has offered a rundown on those that it's aware of and some possible workarounds that you can try to resolve them.
Above all else, Bungie provides some standard advice when troubleshooting a PC game: ensure you've installed any pending Windows updates and update your drivers--new Nvidia and AMD ones were released just ahead of Destiny 2's launch. The developer also recommends shutting down both the game and the Blizzard Battle.net launcher and re-opening them to see if that helps. Further, it suggests deleting the CVARS.xml file, which will be recreated when you launch Destiny 2. The file can be found in the following directory: \Users\*USER_NAME*\Appdata\Roaming\Bungie\DestinyPC\prefs\
In terms of specific problems, Bungie has laid out quite a few on its website. Laptop users may be unable to play in fullscreen, but can avoid that by choosing a windowed option. If you're not running the game at the maximum resolution of your display, you may encounter problems when using SLI or HDR or disabling V-Sync. Crossfire users may find that the game crashes when Alt-Tabbing out of it, so you should avoid switching tasks for long. Launching the game directly from its .exe file will yield a Saxophone error; instead, open the game from the Battle.net launcher itself. The Buffalo error may pop up if you're logged into Destiny 2 on another computer and try to log in. And the Windows 10 Game Bar may not work when playing in fullscreen, so you'll need to run the game in a window if you're looking to take advantage of that.
Additionally, there are some other notable problems. You can't currently bind number pad keys in the game's controls. And if you're playing with a controller, you can't exit out of the game--you'll need to swap over to a mouse to do that. Lastly, if you're kicked offline for going idle, you may be unable to log back in. Should that happen, just close the game and re-open it.
There's no word on when any of this will be resolved. You can check out the full list below or refer to Bungie's website for the latest changes, or refer to our guide to improving Destiny 2 FPS. The developer also offers instructions for those who want to inform the studio of any problems they encounter.
Destiny 2 PC Known Issues
Emergent Issues
- Fullscreen on Laptops: Fullscreen mode is unable to be selected on some laptops. Affected players may use Windowed Fullscreen mode to work around this issue.
- SSSE3 Required: Destiny 2 will not run on processors without Supplemental Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 (SSSE3).
Original List
- Windows Updates: Before playing Destiny 2 on PC, players should ensure that their version of Windows is up-to-date. The player experience may vary on versions of Windows that are not up-to-date.
- SLI, HDR, and V-Sync: Players may experience some rare issues when enabling SLI, HDR, or disabling V-Sync in some non-native resolutions. For the best experience, players are encouraged to use these features while running at their display’s maximum available resolution.
- Crash after Task Switching: The Destiny 2 client may crash after switching tasks (ALT+TAB) when AMD Crossfire is enabled. To avoid this issue, players should avoid switching tasks for extended periods of time when the AMD Crossfire feature is enabled.
- Saxophone Errors when Launching: Players may erroneously encounter Saxophone errors when launching the Destiny 2 application directly from the .exe file. Players who encounter this issue must close the application and relaunch through Blizzard’s Battle.net app.
- Idling to Title Screen: In some activities, players who are returned to the title screen due to idling may be unable to log back in. Players who encounter this issue must close and relaunch the Destiny 2 application.
- Login after Disconnects: A generic error code may appear to players who lose internet connection, which may block an affected player from logging back in even after reconnecting. Players who believe they are encountering this issue should close the Destiny 2 application and relaunch.
- Buffalo Errors on multiple PCs: Players may encounter Buffalo errors when logging in to Destiny 2 on multiple PCs at the same time. To prevent this issue, players must ensure that they are logged out of Destiny 2 on any PC that they do not currently intend to play on.
- Cursor in Tri-Monitor Configurations: Changing resolution between 5760x1080, 4080x768, and 3072x768 may trap the mouse cursor in the right-most monitor. Players who encounter this issue should ALT+TAB out of the Destiny 2 application, then back. Players may also toggle Windowed Mode by pressing ALT+ENTER.
- Tri-Monitor Depth of Field: DOF effects may be overly aggressive on some tri-monitor configurations. Players who encounter issues with DOF can disable this feature in the Graphics Settings.
- Windows 10 Game Bar: The Windows 10 game bar may not work in Fullscreen Mode. Affected players who wish to use this feature should use Windowed or Windowed Fullscreen Mode.
- NumPad Binding: Players are not able to bind controls to most NumPad keys.
- Screen Bounds on AZERTY Keyboards: Players may receive an incorrect key prompt when adjusting screen bounds on an AZERTY keyboard.
- IME in Fullscreen: Players who are running Input Method Editors may encounter a black screen or delay when inputting characters in Fullscreen Mode. For the best experience, these players are encouraged to play in Windowed or Windowed Fullscreen Modes.
- Closing Application: When closing Destiny 2 on PC, players must close the application via mouse input. Controllers cannot select the in-game button to close the Destiny 2 application.
- Corporate and University Networks: Some players may be unable to play Destiny 2 on corporate or university networks. Players who encounter this issue must contact their IT department, to meet the connectivity standards outlined in our Network Troubleshooting Guide.
