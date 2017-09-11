Destiny 2 PC Details: Release Date, Requirements, Graphic Options, And Everything We Know

Unlike its predecessor, Destiny 2 will release on PC. Although players will have to wait longer for it--Destiny 2 doesn't launch on PC until October 24 but is already available on Xbox One and PS4--the PC version does feature a variety of improvements and differences compared with its console counterparts. To help you get an idea of what to expect from the PC release of Bungie's hotly anticipated sequel, we've gathered all of the essential details below.

Destiny 2 PC Version FAQ

When does the PC version come out, and what's different?

The PC version is confirmed to release on October 24, while the Xbox One and PS4 versions are already out, having launched on September 6. (Betas on all platforms have also wrapped up.) In terms of actual playable content, everything is the same on PC--with one exception. Sony's timed-exclusive content for Destiny 2 affects not just Xbox One players, but those on PC. The PS4 version comes with an extra Strike, Crucible map, and some items that will not be available on other platforms for at least one year. There's no precise date for it yet, but after PlayStation-exclusive content in Destiny 1 remained exclusive for longer than expected, Bungie has explicitly stated that this Destiny 2 content will be out by the end of 2018.

What are the minimum required and recommended systems specs?

While there may be changes made for the final release, Destiny 2's PC beta brought a list of minimum and recommended system specs. Additionally, Bungie provided a list of hardware for those looking to upgrade their systems, with CPU and GPU minimums and recommendations.

Minimum Specs

CPU Intel: Core i3-3250 AMD: FX-4350

GPU Nvidia: GeForce GTX 660 2GB AMD: Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 6GB

Recommended Specs

CPU Intel: Core i5-2400 AMD: Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU Nvidia: GeForce GTX 970 AMD: Radeon R9 390

RAM: 8GB

[Upgrading] Minimum Specs

CPU: Intel Pentium G4560

Intel Pentium G4560 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB

[Upgrading] Recommended Specs

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400

Intel Core i5-7400 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Bungie System Specs Used at Events

CPU: Intel i7-7700k

Intel i7-7700k GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB

What extra visual options does the PC version have?

Destiny 2 on PC supports 4K resolution and uncapped framerates. There's also ultra-wide screen support and an FOV slider, as well as compatibility with HDR displays. If you have an SLI setup, it will take advantage of that, too. We can go into depth with the beta in the video above, and you can our analysis of how well Destiny 2 runs on PC here. As for settings you can tweak, there's quite a lot to mess around with, including:

Resolution

V-sync (30 FPS, 60 FPS, Off)

Field of View (55 to 105)

Anti-aliasing (FXAA, SMAA, MSAA)

Ambient Occlusion (HDAO, 3D)

Texture Anisotropy (Anisotropic Filtering, up to 16x)

Texture Quality

Shadow Quality

Depth of Field

Environmental Detail Distance

Character Detail Distance

Foliage Detail Distance

Foliage Shadow Distance

Light Shafts

Motion Blur

Wind Impulse

Render Resolution

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Chromatic Aberration

Film Grain

What's the control scheme?

The PC version uses a relatively straightforward control scheme, which you can see in the image below. It's worth noting that the controls are completely customizable.

Will Destiny 2 have dedicated servers?

Unfortunately, the game will use peer-to-peer servers. However, this doesn't work quite the same as in the previous game; when Bungie explained why Destiny 2 doesn't use dedicated servers, it noted that you'll never run into a host migration situation.

How does the game feel and play?

During our hands-on time with the game, we found the mouse and keyboard support to be a welcome addition. It enhanced the overall feel of multiplayer, though it did seem to make the single-player portions we played easier than we anticipated. You can check out our analysis of the PC beta for a technical look at the game; for further impressions of the PC version, watch the video below.

Is Destiny 2 any good?

If you're hoping the game is dramatically different from the original Destiny, you may be in for a disappointment, but those seeking a refined version of that game will likely be pleased. You can read our impressions of the full game on console in our Destiny 2 review diary and Destiny 2 review-in-progress.

What gaming platform does Destiny 2 on PC use?

Destiny 2 uses Blizzard's desktop app. It's the first game not directly developed by Blizzard to appear on the platform. Activision and Blizzard have changed its name several times recently, but moving forward it will be referred to as Blizzard Battle.net.

Can my progress from the first game on consoles transfer to the PC version?

Unfortunately, Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not transfer over. While your character's appearance will not be abandoned in the sequel for console owners, there's no word if it'll support any kind of transfer from console to PC.