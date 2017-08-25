Destiny 2 PC Beta Pre-Load Now Available For Some
The beta begins on August 28, but you may be able to pre-load now.
Right on schedule, Destiny 2's PC beta client is now available to pre-load, at least for some players. People who pre-ordered Destiny 2 on PC can now pre-load so they can start playing precisely when the beta goes live on August 28.
People who pre-ordered a digital copy need only press "Install" in the Battle.net app to pre-load. Retail customers have to go to bungie.net/redeem to redeem their code.
Pre-loading is now available to players with Early Access to the Destiny 2 PC Beta. Open Access downloads will begin on 8/29.— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) August 25, 2017
On August 29, the Destiny 2 PC beta will be available for everyone. It sounds like there is no pre-loading available for those who do not pre-order.
The Destiny 2 PC beta runs until August 31. For more, check out this list of known issues that Bungie recently shared.
In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie recently showed off the Destiny-themed cleats and batting gloves that star New York Yankees player Aaron Judge will wear this weekend.
Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, before coming to PC in October.
Join the conversation