Destiny 2 PC Beta Players Can Tour New Social Space For Limited Time

Destiny 2's PC beta is now underway, and players can try out its first story mission, a Strike, and a couple of competitive multiplayer maps. Bungie just announced that PC players will also soon be able to access the game's new social space for a limited time.

The Farm is Destiny 2's social space, and it'll be where you buy things, decrypt Engrams, take on quests, and hang out with people. It was already playable during the console beta, and Bungie announced today on Twitter that PC players will also be able to tour The Farm tomorrow, August 30, from 5-7 PM PT / 8-11 PM ET.

Tomorrow from 5 PM to 7 PM Pacific, the Farm will be open to players in the PC Beta. Come take in the scenery. The Vendors have the day off. pic.twitter.com/DsBj8Xh0hJ — Bungie (@Bungie) August 29, 2017

There won't be much to do there, as it won't be populated with vendors yet. However, as you can see from the embedded video above, it's still a pretty beautiful spot and worth wandering around.

The Destiny 2 PC beta is now open to anyone. If you've got a good-enough gaming PC, you can check out some graphical features like 4K resolutions, 60 frames per second, and HDR. Bungie has also implemented certain balance tweaks and bug fixes that weren't in the console beta.