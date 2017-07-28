Destiny 2 PC Beta: Here's When It Starts

Unlike its predecessor, Destiny 2 is coming to PC in addition to consoles. While PC players will have to wait longer than those on PS4 and Xbox One to get their hands on the full game, a beta is set to begin soon to give them a taste of what to expect.

The PC beta's early access period begins on August 28; this is open to anyone who pre-orders the full game (which also gets you an Exotic weapon). If you don't pre-order, you'll still be able to get in with the launch of the open beta just a day later, on August 29. The beta will conclude for everyone on August 31, barring an extension, like the one we saw for the recent console beta.

Destiny 2 launches in full for PC on October 24, over a month after its console release on September 6. Today's announcement of beta dates also brought word on minimum and recommended specs for the PC version. You'll need at least a GTX 660 or HD 7850 to go along with a Core i3-3250 or FX-4350 and 6 GB of RAM to play. The PC version runs through Battle.net and features some excellent-sounding enhancements.

Destiny 2's console beta raised some concerns from players, although it seems at least some of those have already been resolved. That includes a lack of Heavy Weapon ammo and a particularly difficult section in the opening mission.