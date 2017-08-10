Destiny 2 PC Beta Features All Of These Changes

With Destiny 2's PC beta coming up very soon, developer Bungie has announced some new information about it and what players can expect. In its latest weekly blog post, Crucible design lead Lars Bakken started off by confirming that matchmaking for Quickplay and Competitive will be updated separately instead of together.

For Quickplay, Bungie is changing the matchmaking algorithms such that there will an emphasis on getting players into matches faster. This means there is less of an emphasis on skill, so you may face off against players who are much better or worse than you. This doesn't sound ideal, but waiting a long time to get into a match isn't great either. Additionally, Bakken said the winning score for the Control mode is now 100 instead of 75. What's more, the Mercy rule trigger has been extended because some matches were proving to be too short; some players never got to charge their Super, Bungie said.

For Competitive, matchmaking times will be longer, but that's because the game will take more time to find opponents who are close in skill rating and have a good connection. "These matchmaking settings may take longer, but we feel that the quality of the gameplay experience will be worth the wait."

Also in Bungie's blog post, sandbox designer Josh Hamrick listed off a number of the "major adjustments" that Bungie has made for the PC beta. You can find all of these below, with the notes written by Bungie:

FIXED: Infinite Super Glitch

Infinite Supers are all well and good until someone loses an eye.

FIXED: Warlock Glide Glitch

This bug was awesome… So awesome it hurt us a little bit to kill it. Thanks to those in the console Beta who helped us track this down.

FIXED: Infinite Grenades Glitch

Another issue found with the help of our friends in the console Beta. (Thank you!)

FIXED: Warlocks now have the same Melee Range as all other classes

With the exception of where perks directly increase their range, Warlocks will punch like the rest of us. Our PC friends will get a chance to experience a world with consistent base melee ranges. So will the rest of you, when the game launches.

TWEAKED: Globally reduced the time it takes to charge your Super

This was a big change that came directly from your feedback during the console beta. We agree it was taking a bit too long to cook up a Super.

TWEAKED: Increased Grenade Damage in PvE

Increased damage helps Grenades feel as powerful as they should facing hordes of alien combatants and, more specifically, makes the longer cooldowns more palatable. We want abilities to be slightly more rare, but worth it. In the console Beta, the "worth it" part wasn't quite there yet.

TWEAKED: Increased Power Ammo drops in PvE

This is something we had felt internally and have been slowly tuning up over the last several weeks. The PC beta has been updated with our new values and will provide much more heavy ammo in PvE than what was found before. Heavy ammo can also be directly farmed from all Yellow Bar Combatants. Go big, Guardians!

Destiny 2's PC beta starts on August 28 for people who pre-order, before opening to everyone else a day later. The full game launches on October 24, which is more than a month after Destiny 2 comes out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console beta was held in July.