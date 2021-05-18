Destiny 2 Patch Notes: Update Fixes Stasis Aspect That Gave Warlocks Extra-Long Supers

Destiny 2 has gotten a new update in the second week of the Season of the Splicer, fixing an issue that previously caused Bungie to disable one of the best love pieces of Stasis gear in Warlock players' arsenals. With Hotfix 3.2.0.1, that issue is fixed according to Bungie's patch notes, and Bleak Watcher, a Warlock Stasis Aspect that creates ice-flinging turrets around the battlefield, is back in the game and ready to make your life miserable in this week's Iron Banner competition.

Bungie released patch notes for the update on its website, which run down a few other tweaks and bug fixes that got dealt with as well. Many of them have to do with minor issues associated with the new transmog system Bungie added to Destiny 2 with the Season of the Splicer. The patch also fixed an issue where dialogue was cutting off in some languages, as well.

The issue with Bleak Watcher was the big problem for Hotfix 3.2.0.1, though. It's a Stasis Aspect that players can earn and equip to give their characters different Stasis class powers, and Bleak Watcher has been a favorite of the Crucible because it allows you to turn your grenade into an automated turret that flings ice at opponents, slowing them down significantly. The bug created a side-effect where the Super abilities of players using the aspect were lasting longer than they were supposed to, effectively giving them an unfair advantage.

Bungie disabled the aspect over the weekend, during the first Trials of Osiris competition for the season, until it could be dealt with. Hotfix 3.2.0.1 means Warlocks can get back to annoying everybody else in the Crucible, and will be able to take their ice turrets into the Vault of Glass raid when it unlocks on May 22. Check out the rest of the patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.2.0.1 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

Free Roam

Removed Vex Oracles and a Minotaur which were spawned at the end of the Kingship Dock Lost Sector on Tangled Shore.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Armor

Fixed an issue where applying certain shaders to the Hunter Guardian Games ornament would cause it to glow too brightly and dim out other armor items.

Dreaming City Reverie Dawn armor now correctly includes the full list of shaders a player has unlocked in its shader socket.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where The Last Word ornaments had different recoil behavior than the base version.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where Bleak Watcher could allow players to continue using Winter's Wrath even after running out of Super energy. Bleak Watcher Aspect has now been reenabled.



Power And Progression

Fixed an issue where the Deep Stone Crypt activity node advertises the weekly challenge provides a Pinnacle drop instead of a Powerful drop.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the Special Finisher mod could be purchased from Ada-1 more than once.

Localization