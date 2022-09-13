Destiny 2 Patch Notes Nerf Titans' Overpowered Loreley Splendor Exotic

Alongside a batch of ongoing background maintenance that will run through the week, Bungie has rolled out a new update for Destiny 2. The 6.2.0.3 hotfix is available now, and although the patch notes have been released, it's what was missing from them that is actually the most notable change: a nerf to Loreley Splendor.

You can check out the current set of patch notes for the update below, but Bungie has already acknowledged that at least this particular adjustment is not listed as it should be. According to community manager dmg04, Bungie has "a few updates in flight [testing] and things were moved around a bit." The patch notes should be getting updated shortly, but the key thing to know is that Loreley Splendor now provides only Restoration x1.

Since the Solar 3.0 rework, this Exotic helm has made Titans all but unkillable. With it equipped, you create a Sunspot at your location when critically wounded or when casting a barricade. This Sunspot provides better-than-average healing--specifically, the Restoration x2 buff, which rapidly refills your health. This made Titans extremely resistant to death, as they were likely to heal through any damage, provided their barricade ability was not on cooldown. I can attest to being far more capable of making it through high-end content with little concern for dying (and, in fact, it can make it difficult to purposely die to wipe a raid encounter).

Elsewhere in this patch, an issue that caused Quicksilver Storm--the new Exotic auto rifle--to be disabled has been resolved, meaning you can now use it again throughout the game. A number of King's Fall problems have also been addressed, including an issue with revives during the Basilica and Oryx encounters, missing icons for certain buffs and debuffs, and the Deepsight chest puzzle not working correctly in The Crux.

Read on for a look at the (at this time, incomplete) patch notes. With today marking the weekly reset, new story content and seasonal challenges are now available for Week 4.

Destiny 2 update 6.2.0.3 patch notes

ACTIVITIES

KING'S FALL

Fixed issues where players could repeatedly die when revived during the Basilica and Oryx encounters while the encounter wipe happens.

Fixed an issue where the Overzealous Triumph requirement was unclear and could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where the selection of the rune during The Crux section of King’s Fall would prevent completion of the secret Deepsight weapon chest puzzle.

Fixed an issue where the King's Fall carries stat was not being incremented.

Fixed an issue where the following buffs and debuffs were missing icons: Aura of the Unraveler Aura of the Weaver Unstable Light Channeling Corrupted Light



GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where the Vallhund Exotic ornament had an incorrect tooltip and was missing from the ornaments screen.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where a shaped BxR-55 Battler didn't receive a Masterwork border when a player included two enhanced perks and an enhanced intrinsic perk.

Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm grenades could add permanent buffs to your character. Quicksilver Storm has been re-enabled. Telesto has been reprimanded.



ABILITIES

Fixed an issue where Stormtrance's damage was not increasing over time while attacking.

Fixed an issue where Fists of Havoc could be activated while the player was in an active Ballistic Slam, resulting in a very, very... very long initial leap.

Fixed an issue where specific melee abilities (notably Shiver Strike and Thunderclap) were not activating at close range when using the Charged Melee keybind.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Fixed a Silver sync issue on the Epic Games Store that blocked some players from completing Silver and entitlement purchases.