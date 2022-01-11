Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 3.4.0.2 Reveal Plenty Of Tweaks For Several Activities

The next big chapter of Destiny 2 is only a few weeks away, and ahead of The Witch Queen's release, Bungie has released a new patch. This week's 3.4.0.2 patch is comprehensive, offering fixes across multiple areas of Destiny 2.

Some of these tweaks range from minor fine-tuning of Sparrow engine animations and adding the Dreissigste emblem to player collections, while issues surrounding the accumulation of Super energy in the Iron Banner and Moment Momentum Control PvP playlists have been fixed.

Elsewhere, the Dares of Eternity event will see the recommended Power level lowered to 1100, a datapad issue in the Presage Exotic mission has been ironed out, and several exploits in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon have been addressed.

The Forerunner Exotic sidearm has also been further tweaked, fixing several issues and restoring the Sidearm Reserves perk, which had previously been taken offline due to a possible exploit that Bungie had discovered. Icefall Mantle, which also had a potentially problematic exploit that could be taken advantage of, will no longer have its main perk activated immediately after the Glacial Guard ability deactivates on a Titan.

You can read the full patch notes below. For a more exciting Destiny 2 update, you can also check out the newest Witch Queen trailer that shows off Savathun's spooky throne world.

Destiny Update 3.4.0.2 Notes

Crucible

Fixed an issue in Iron Banner and Momentum Control playlists where capturing a zone on certain maps did not reward Super energy and show "zone captured" text.

Iron Banner Freelance node now properly displays the longer respawn time setting.

Dares of Eternity

Lowered recommended Power level to 1100.

Fixed an issue where players could be auto launched into Dares of Eternity before acquiring a Heavy weapon.

Additional physics objects are cleaned up between rounds to prevent crashes during long Dares sessions.

Fixed an issue where rewards level (platinum, etc) would be displayed at the end of the activity in regular difficulty.

Presage Exotic Mission

Fixed an issue preventing players from interacting with datapads within the Presage Exotic mission. Datapads and their connected compartments/chests must be accessed in order as players move through the Glykon.

In addition to this fix, the weekly lockout for earning lore book pages for Presage completions was removed. Players will now earn one lore book page per activity completion without any weekly lockout. This should allow players to finish the lore book in the time remaining before The Witch Queen launches.

Dungeon: Grasp of Avarice

Fixed an area where players can get out of the environment in Sunken Lair.

Added geometry to prevent exploiting an encounter by completing it without engaging its mechanics.

Lost Sectors

Fixed an issue where some of the Champions in the Chamber of Starlight lost sector were not counting towards the total for the purpose of calculating rewards, allowing players to skip them and still achieve platinum.

Public Events

Fixed an issue where public event rally flags would not fully regenerate Super energy for Supers in the longer cooldown tiers.

UI / UX

Updated Deuteranopia, Protanopia, and Tritanopia colorblind modes default colors to make it easier to distinguish between combatant health bars.

Fixed an issue where some emblems were not displaying properly.

Fixed an issue where some emblems were not displaying correct art.

Armor

Fixed an issue where Icefall Mantle could be activated immediately after Glacial Guard fell off the Titan.

Weapons

Added guaranteed drops of Dreaming City weapons from completing the Blind Well event.

Fixed an issue where Forerunner's catalyst was missing a description string when viewed in the Exotic catalysts menu.

Fixed an issue where Forerunner would spawn with 11 ammo in PvP when running Sidearm Reserves mods.

Sidearm Reserves mod has now been re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Poison Wings Spread ornament for Le Monarque had an arrow permanently nocked when stowed.

Fixed an issue where the Braytech M6 ornament for Forerunner caused the weapon's reticle to shrink when aiming down sights.

Accessories

Fixed an issue where The Gray Hornet Sparrow's left pipe wouldn't fire

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the Shadowshot and Silence and Squall Supers were not in the correct passive cooldown tiers.

Fixed an issue where Shatterdive was costing a melee charge on successfully shattering a Stasis crystal with the landing detonation.

Fixed an issue where Frontal Assault was activating when the player attacked dead objects with a charged melee.

Bounties And Pursuits

Fixed an issue where Weekly Starhorse Bounties could only be completed on one character.

Fixed an issue that could lead to players being unable to obtain the "Magnum Opus II" quest from Xur even after meeting the correct conditions.

General

Fixed an issue where certain Sparrow engine VFX would fail to play.

Fixed an issue where the emblem "The Metal, The Flow" could not be reclaimed in collections if discarded.

Fixed an issue where the item representing the Moments of Triumph T-shirt could never be discarded.

Players who previously completed the Twitch Gift Subscriptions Bounty and did not receive the Watcher's Shade shader can now claim it from Amanda Holliday in the Tower.

The emblem Dreissigste, which is earned by completing Twitch Gift Subscription Bounties, now appears in Collections for players who have unlocked it.

Fixed issue causing the perks on Banshee-44's Legendary weapons to reroll on Wednesdays after the weekly reset.

Wicked Overgrowth shader now displays properly in collections when acquired.

Fixed an issue on the Roster that could cause Destiny 2 to close in circumstances where many friends or clan mates cycled online states in a short window of time.

The fix for this issue may introduce a minor performance hit for players with many friends or clanmates. The team is already working on a fix to improve this performance hit.