Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 3.4.0.1 Reveal Tweaks For Grasp Of Avarice Dungeon

Destiny 2's festive season has kicked off in grand fashion, as the game currently has two major events running. For fans of Bungie, there's the 30th Anniversary celebrations which have introduced the Dares of Eternity and the hilariously salty Grasp of Avarice dungeon, while anyone looking for more Christmas-themed cheer can dig into The Dawning and earn some good-looking gear. Some fine-tuning has been added to Destiny 2 in its final major patch of the year, as update 3.4.01 fixes a number of bugs in the new dungeon, the Trials of Osiris PvP mode, and several Strikes.

As previously mentioned, the Lake of Shadows Strike has now been tweaked to be slightly more challenging and will see the final boss Grask's health increased by 34%, to a total of 134% of the previous value. In Grasp of Avarice, the dungeon has now been fine-tuned to be a more rewarding experience, while Dares of Eternity's lingering bugs have been removed.

You can read the full patch notes below. Elsewhere in Destiny 2, the week has been as busy as ever. In the wake of reports that it allegedly has a toxic workplace culture, Bungie head of HR Gayle d'Hondt has announced that she is stepping down from her role at the company.

Destiny Update 3.4.0.1 Notes

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where players were not placed into the Flawless matchmaking pool upon achieving a Flawless passage.

Grasp of Avarice

Fixed an issue where Grisprax's faction icon would not appear.

Fixed reward lockouts so each encounter can be looted for rerolls an unlimited amount of times per week, as intended. New items from the loot pool and Power are gated to once per week, per class.

Fixed activity crash in Sunken Lair encounter when killing Servitors.

Prevented bad bread-crumbing causing players to get stuck in crystal pit after dropping down from the Loot Cave.

Players can no longer continue to generate cursed engrams during DPS.

Fixed issue with Servitor bombs sometimes disappearing without explosion VFX when the timer runs out.

Fixed falsely advertised Weekly challenge pinnacle reward displayed when switching between classes and creating new characters.

Fixed combatants that did not despawn in Ogre and Loot Cave encounters.

Fixed Teammates not able to be revived if killed by trap on starting platform of the Sparrow section.

Updated pathfinding to prevent Cursed engrams dropped by the Reaver Vandal from falling into a pit.

Dares of Eternity

Fixed an issue where damage to Aspects of Crota would sometimes not ramp up in line with the Team Buff counter.

Fixed an issue that allowed vex craniums to damage other players.

Strikes

Lake of Shadows

To bring this boss encounter more in line with other strikes and our modern sandbox gameplay, Grask's health has been increased by 34%, to a total of 134% of the previous value. He might last at least a minute or two against most fireteams now, even against 'ol Gally.

Fixed an issue where if a player destroyed the second and third Blights before the first one, a number of combatants wouldn't spawn. In addition to their normal behavior, they now also spawn if you attempt to move up the alley, regardless of the status of the Blights.

The Scarlet Keep

Fixed an issue where the crystal to continue the strike was permanently invincible if players got to the Wizard at the first stop of the elevator and killed it before the crystal could spawn.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Added guaranteed drops of Dreaming City weapons from completing the Blind Well event.

Fixed issue with Wish-Ender Exotic Bow that blocked ornament application.

Abilities

Hunter's Marksman and Gambler's Dodges now break projectile tracking in PVE modes.

Fixed an issue where Stasis Crystals were damaging themselves while spawning.

Fixed an issue where Magnetic and Flux Grenades were deleting themselves when impacting allies. Now attach to allies on impact.

Fixed an issue where uncharged melee attacks were being suppressed for 1.5 seconds after the Winter's Wrath super ended.

Increased size of the area that Coldsnap Grenade uses to find its initial target from 10m to 20m.

Fixed an issue where Penumbral Blast was not reliably creating Iceflare Bolts if the impact or detonation damage killed the target outright.

Bounties and Pursuits

Changed the Champion kills objective of the Stasis Fragment quest Umbral Flames to require Champion kills as a Stasis Subclass—rather than Champion kills with the Stasis element.

Players who discard the Xenology quest per character will once again be able to re-acquire it from Xûr.

Rewards

Fixed an issue causing players to be able to claim the Resplendent Reward Package from Xûr multiple times and across multiple characters.

Players who own the 30th Anniversary Pack will now earn the Resplendent Reward Package the first time they complete To the Daring Go the Spoils, and the package can't be claimed from Xûr prior to being earned from the quest.

Players who purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack after completing the onramp can obtain the package from Xûr in Eternity.

Players can now reclaim the class-specific Streetwear Bundle packages if they get sent to the Postmaster where they can potentially be deleted if the Postmaster becomes full. These packages can be reclaimed from Xûr in Eternity if the Resplendent Reward Package has been claimed but the Streetwear Bundle package is not currently in the player's inventory.

Players can now reclaim the Strange Key from Xûr in Eternity if they dismantle it before using it as part of the Magnum Opus quest. The Strange Key can be reclaimed by players who have already obtained it naturally and dismantled it as long as they are on an appropriate step of the quest.

Fixed an issue allowing players to earn rewards from the free chest in Xûr's Treasure Hoard without a Treasure Key.

General

Fixed a bug in text chat where multiple clan messages could be received all at once after re-enabling text chat.

Exchanging Forsaken Ciphers for Ascendant Shards on the Monument to Lost Lights is now only available after players have already acquired dungeon Forsaken Exotics.

The Monument to Lost Lights now displays a waypoint if players have Forsaken Ciphers to pick up.

Exchanging Forsaken Ciphers for Ascendant Shards now has a four second purchase timer, to prevent accidental purchases. Buyer's remorse in my holiday season? It's more likely than you think.