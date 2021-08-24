Destiny 2 Patch Notes For Update 3.3.0: Here's What's New For Season Of The Lost

Destiny 2's Season of the Lost began this week, dropping a new storyline, gear, and tweaks to Bungie's space sandbox. Like previous seasons, the next three months will feature a self-contained story that sheds new light on the Destiny universe and brings the return of several characters such as the Awoken queen Mara Sov. Last season's Splicer storyline introduced some seismic changes for Destiny, as the war against the robotic armies of the Vex resulted in Guardians teaming up with a Fallen house, sheltering Eliksini refugees in the Last City, and fighting back against an insurrection orchestrated by the faction Future War Cult and Osiris.

One of the bigger changes in Season 15 will be a new reputation system, as the systems from Lord Shaxx, The Drifter, and Commander Zavala will be renamed Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard ranks, respectively. Infamy and Valor ranks are being discontinued, but Glory will remain for the competitive Crucible reputation system.

Ranking progression will now, on average, allow players to reset the reputation system faster. Ritual-specific rules that impede progress and win streaks are being removed, with these systems being replaced by activity streak bonuses and adding double multipliers during reputation bonus weeks.

Vanguard tokens are being retired entirely, and players will no longer be able to earn them from Strikes, Nightfall strikes, and Battlegrounds. Nightfall strikes will instead offer rewards based on high scores, while Commander Zavala will have a full reputation reward line similar to Lord Shaxx and The Drifter.

To keep players engaged for longer during a session, activity streaks are being added and will award bonus reputation for staying in Vanguard activities. These streaks will remain active even if you return to the Tower, but staying inactive will deactivate them.

Seasonal challenges will include ritual weapon rewards from Season 15, while seasonal weapons and ornaments are being moved to the reputation reward tracks for Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.

Exotic weapons are also getting a major tune-up, with Sweet Business, Fighting Lion, and several other weapons all being tweaked.

Lastly, the Grandmaster catch-up node will be available to players as long as they have the Conqueror title but haven't gilded yet that season.

You can see all the changes in the lengthy patch notes below. In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie revealed more details on next year's The Witch Queen expansion, new weapon-crafting systems, the 2024 expansion The Final Shape, and the return of the best Exotic weapon in all of Destiny, the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher.

Destiny 2: Season Of The Lost 3.3.0 Patch Notes

Activities

Raids

Vault of Glass

Fixed an issue where the Conflux Challenge reward chest didn’t grant Spoils of Conquest.

Last Wish

Fixed an issue where player revives would be placed in rooms that could not be accessed during the Riven encounter.

Fixed an issue where some players received BIRD error codes when trying to get to the Wall of Wishes.

Deep Stone Crypt

Fixed an issue where players could defeat Atraks-1 by attacking a Fallen Captain well outside of the playable space.

Dungeons

Prophecy

Trials of the Nine reprisal weapons will now drop from the Prophecy dungeon.

Nightfall

The Fanatic has been busy! He has judiciously spawned Overload Chieftains and Unstoppable Abominations to help guard the new Nightfall: The Hollowed Lair.

The announcement that time is running out in Nightfalls and Legend/Master Lost Sectors are now color-coded, depending on the player's colorblind settings.

Strikes

Two new disadvantage modifiers have been added to the Vanguard strikes playlist, for Season 15 only.

Added two new Seasonal "advantage" modifiers to the Vanguard strikes playlist.

The Corrupted

The Overload Taken Hobgoblin Champions during the Ransack Ogre encounter have been replaced with Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes.

The Unstoppable Hive Ogre during the Ransack Ogre encounter now moves more freely.

Some of the Taken now wield Stasis Boomer weapons.

Fixed an issue where the throwable objects in this strike would fail to clean up if they were left on the ground after being charged up.

They now disappear after 20s on the ground or 90s of being held, just like the uncharged version of the object.

Avakrii, Temple Claimant, is now a Champion combatant on Master or Grandmaster difficulty.

Insight Terminus

The capture plate encounter halfway through the strike will now always spawn a set number of Champions no matter how long it takes to capture the plate:

One Champion on Legend.

Two Champions on Master or Grandmaster.

Hollowed Lair

The Fanatic's Ravagers now wield Stasis censers, instead of Solar censers.

Lost Sectors

Dreaming City

All three Dreaming City Lost Sectors are now available on Legend and Master difficulty.

Availability

Season 15 has a rotation of 11 Lost Sectors available on Legend and Master difficulty.

Lost Sectors will be on a seasonal rotation moving forward.

Scavenger's Den

The boss of this Lost Sector is now a Boss-type combatant when playing on Legend or Master difficulty.

Tooltip

Legend and Master Lost Sector descriptions now list the Shield elements that will be encountered.

Legend and Master Lost Sector descriptions have been reformatted for ease of reading.

Legend and Master Lost Sectors no longer have "Destination" modifiers.

The following modifiers have all been removed:

Memory of a Golden Age

Memory of a Bygone Past

Memory of a Haunted Dream

Memory of a Lonely Outpost

Memory of a Frozen Conundrum

"Forlorn Miasma" renamed to "Void Burn."

"Isolated Flames" renamed to "Solar Burn."

"Desolate Charge" renamed to "Arc Burn."

UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where the Gambit post-game scoreboard would not paginate correctly.

Added elements to the Vanguard sub-screen in the Director menu to represent the player's Vanguard reputation.

When a player has incoming Friend invites they are indicated in Orbit and Director tabs by a new invite indicator/shine.

"Inspect Player" terminology changed to "Inspect Guardian."

Player waypoint Title Gilding Count now shown at all times, including before the new Season's Title has been Gilded.

In other words, you will now see the number of times your title has been gilded, even when it reverts to Purple at a seasonal reset.

Settings

Social settings (Fireteam Privacy, Fireteam Invites, Friend Requests) have moved to a sub-tab on the Roster.

Invite Notification setting has been updated/fixed.

Gamepad Sprint-Turn scale settings added.

Controller ADS Sensitivity modifier added.

Text Chat Auto-Hide setting set to off by default.

Cross Play

Bungie Name

Bungie Name replaces platform name: On log-in, player's Bungie Name will be set, based on the name they're using on the system they first log-in on.

A player's platform name is displayed in the player nameplate tooltip.

Bungie Friends

A Bungie Friends list has been introduced to help bridge the gap across platforms.

Blocking Players

An action is available when interacting with other players to block them and limit their ability to interact with you within Destiny 2.

Blocking within Destiny 2 only blocks in-game communications.

Please use the helpful popup or view Bungie Help articles for additional steps to take to block players from interacting with you outside the game.

Roster

A player's platform is displayed beside their Bungie Name on the Roster.

Bungie Friends have a watermark behind their Bungie name on the Roster.

Player Details Screen

A player's Cross Save-linked platform names are shown when viewing their player details screen.

Filter by Platform screen.

A dedicated tab has been added to the Roster to filter connections down to your shared platform family.

Invite Management Screen

A dedicated tab has been added to the Roster to view incoming Fireteam invites, Bungie Friend requests, and Clan invites.

Social Preferences Screen

A dedicated tab has been added to the Roster to house multiple settings related to who can join your Fireteam, send you Fireteam invites, or send you Bungie Friend requests.

Friend Search

A section has been added to the Invite management screen for Friend search.

Players can now search for Friends using their full Bungie Name ID.

Friendly players' full Bungie Name and platform is displayed in their waypoints on Interact.

Armor

New Features

Stasis has been added as an armor energy type, along with a suite of base mods that use the Stasis armor energy type.

New combat style mods featuring more Elemental Well mechanics have been added to the game.

Ghost Mods

A new suite of Ghost mods have been added to the game that guarantees a minimum stat value of 10 in the chosen character stat any time you acquire a piece of armor that has random stats.

Holster Mods

This is a new type of leg armor mod that will gradually reload stowed weapons of the matching type over time.

Multiple copies of Holster mods of the same type will increase the rate ammo is reloaded.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where a grenade thrown from a player wearing Ashen Wake could damage allies.

Fixed an issue where Crest of Alpha Lupi could create orbs on Stasis kills outside of Super.

Fixed an issue where some Warmind Cells would not have their duration increased by Warmind's Longevity

Fixed a bug where melee damage resistance was incorrectly counting as an Arc mod.

Exotic balance changes

Super regenerating exotics

Shards of Galanor: Increased the amount of Super granted for hits, but total Super regain is now capped at 50%.

Ursa Furiosa: Capped the amount of Super energy you can regain once your Super ends at 50%.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara: Increased the amount of Super refunded per kill, but total Super gain is capped at 50%.

Phoenix Protocol: Capped the amount of Super energy you can regain once your Super ends at 50%.

Stormdancer's Brace: Now also refunds up to 50% of your Super energy after your Super ends, based on the number of kills.

Geomag Stabilizers: Removed "sprint to top off your Super."

Hunter Exotic balance changes

The Bombardiers

The bomb now has a secondary effect based on your subclass type:

Blind for Arc.

Burn for Solar.

Slow for Stasis.

Suppress for Void.

Graviton Forfeit

Increased the bonus invisibility duration.

The melee regeneration speed now increases based on the number of enemies near you.

While you are invisible, your Recovery is greatly increased and your weapons reload more quickly

Lucky Pants

Added intrinsic Hand Cannon Holster mod, replaced previous functionality with the following:

"When you ready a fully-loaded Hand Cannon that deals Kinetic damage or damage matching your subclass energy type, for a short time each hit against a combatant from that Hand Cannon increases the damage of the next shot.”

Titan Exotic balance changes

Precious Scars

Will now also create a burst of healing and bonus Recovery around you whenever you kill an enemy with a weapon whose damage type matches your subclass type.

Icefall Mantle

Removed the slower class ability recharge scalar.

Warlock Exotic balance changes

Verity's Brow

Changed to trigger when you get a weapon kill that matches your subclass energy type.

Increased grenade damage bonus to 20% per stack (up from 10%).

The Stag

Grants damage reduction to allied Guardians standing in your Rifts.

25% against combatants, 15% against players.

Promethium Spur

Has additional functionality:

While standing in a Rift, Solar weapon kills give you class ability energy.

When your class ability energy is full, Solar weapon kills consume that energy and spawn a combination healing/empowering Rift at the target's location.

Mod changes

Ammo Finder

Now have an increased chance to spawn ammo on kills with primary weapons, and a further increased chance with Exotic Primaries.

Ammo Finder mods for weapons that only use Primary ammo have been deprecated

Scavenger

Multiple copies of Scavenger mods of the same type no longer stack.

Scavenger mods for weapons that only use Primary ammo have been deprecated

Capacity

Capacity mods for weapons that only use Primary ammo have been deprecated

Warmind Cells

Base Warmind Cells

Reduced radius of the explosion/effect range of Warmind Cells (10 → 6 meters).

Reduced damage of the explosion of Warmind Cells (previously 200-400 → now 50-250).

Global Reach

Increase the mod cost of Global Reach to 3.

Reduce the amount of radius increase (20 → 10 meters).

Cellular Suppression

Reduce the duration of the suppressing effect when using Cellular Suppression (3 seconds → 2 seconds).

Wrath of Rasputin

Reduce bonus Solar damage (previously 100-200 → now 25-100).

Elemental Wells

Elemental Armaments now has an increased chance to spawn an elemental well based on the tier of the enemy defeated.

Font of Might's base duration has been increased to 10 seconds and increased the damage bonus provided from 10% to 25%.

Weapons

Global

Fixed an issue that allowed players to swap weapons substantially faster than normal.

Controller sensitivity

Added additional controller sensitivity options (1-10 sensitivity is the same as before, 11-20 increases over that).

Added an ADS Sensitivity Modifier (allowed values 0.5 to 1.5).

Primary ammo

All Primary ammo weapons now have infinite ammo.

Drop Mag: Reworked to be +reload speed, -magazine size.

Compact Arrow Shaft: Reworked to be +reload, +handling.

Trials of Osiris

All Trials weapons now have seven perks in each column (was five)

Moon and Dreaming City reissues

Added one or two of the original perks to each column for the Moon weapons reissued in this update (i.e. the Lectern weapons only).

Since these can be target farmed, we're ok with increasing the size of the pools in this particular case.

Added one of the original perks one or both columns for the Dreaming City weapons reissued in this update (Tigerspite, Twilight Oath, Abide the Return).

Since these can't be target farmed, we didn't want to increase the size of the pools by more than one.

Fixed the previews from the quests from these weapons showing a sunset reward (the reward itself was already correct).

Archetypes

Note: Exotics receive these changes as written unless otherwise mentioned in the Exotics section below.

Breech Grenade Launchers

Reduced blast radius by 0.4m, e.g. max blast radius decreased from 4.55m to 4.15m, min blast radius decreased from 3.80m to 3.40m.

Reduced splash damage by 20, which reduces total damage for a direct hit from 220 to 200 (before taking spike or proximity grenades into account).

Increased damage in PvE by 12%.

Witherhoard is unaffected.

Machine Guns

Increased damage in PvE by 20%.

Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons

Increased damage vs minors by 15%.

Fusion Rifles

Increased PvE damage bonus such that all subfamilies are at 15% PvE bonus (previously high impact was at 0%, precision and adaptive were 10% and rapid-fire were 12.5%).

Pushed sub-families further apart, adjusting charge time, shots fired per burst (was seven for all subfamilies) and damage (note that the "base" below means without battery perks, a charge time masterwork or the Adept Charge Time mod):

High Impact

Base charge time increased from 0.86s to 1.0s.

Shots per burst reduced from seven to five.

Reduced total damage per burst.

Precision and Adaptive

Base charge time is unchanged.

Shots per burst is unchanged at seven.

Very slightly increased total damage per burst.

Rapid Fire

Base charge time decreased from 0.54s to 0.46s.

Shots per burst increased from seven to nine.

Increased total damage per burst

Fusion Rifle perk changes

Backup Plan

Removed +100 to charge time stat, adjusted charge time multiplier from 0.85 to 0.7, now scales damage by 0.8.

Liquid Coils and Accelerated Coils

Both converted to scale charge time and damage instead of modifying the charge time stat.

The Adept Charge Time mode

Changed functionality to scale charge time directly instead of changing the charge time stat, without adjusting the damage.

Exotics

Anarchy

Reduced total reserve+magazine ammunition from 26 to 16.

Reduced damage by 30% vs bosses (champions are not bosses).

Xenophage

Reduced rate of fire from 120 to 90 RPM.

Fighting Lion

Fighting Lion ammo increased from "a lot" to "infinite."

Receives the same changes as other breech Grenade Launchers.

Reduced base reload stat to 0.

Now increases reload speed to its previous level on damaging multiple enemies with one grenade.

Vex Mythoclast

PVE damage bonus increased by ~40%.

Range increased to exceed best in class for 360 high impact Auto Rifles.

Increased stability.

Reworked catalyst to grant stability and damage after a kill.

Increased rate of fire from 360 to 390.

Reduced linear fusion mode charge time from 820 to 533 (same as standard Linear Fusion Rifles).

No longer loses overcharge stacks on stow except when in linear mode.

Merciless

Updated perk to account for fewer shots per burst (should build up charge rate at the same amount per burst as before).

Reduced the damage penalty for increasing charge rate by 40%.

Jötunn

Reduced charge time from 0.82s to 0.78s (i.e. charges 0.04s faster).

Slightly reduced damage per shot.

Bastion

Reduced damage by 15% (can now not quite kill a guardian with one shot in the three-shot burst it fires).

Increased spread angle by 10%.

Increased PvE damage by 25% (so overall around a 10% increase in PvE).

Sweet Business

Now refills magazine on picking up Special/Heavy ammo instead of Primary.

Perks

Firing Line

Reduced damage bonus to +20% precision damage for all supported weapon archetypes (was highly variable depending on weapon type).

Will roll on some Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, and Machineguns, and maybe some other stuff in the future.

Certain damage perks only affected impact damage on explosive weapons, we've updated these specific perks to also increase detonation damage.

Kill Clip

Rampage

Adrenaline Junkie

Fixed incorrect rarity on some recently shipped weapon perks.

Other Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where muzzle flash on "The Forward Path" Auto Rifle could cause photosensitivity issues.

Fixed an issue where MIDA Mini-Tool and Drang didn't show Kill Tracking column when Masterworked.

Fixed an issue where Adept Big Ones Spec mod was not appearing in collections once acquired.

Fixed an issue where Grenade Launchers weren't damaging certain types of objects.

Power And Progression

Power bands increased.

Power Floor remains 1100.

Soft Cap is now 1270 (up from 1260).

Powerful Cap is now 1320 (up from 1310).

Hard Cap is now 1330 (up from 1320).

XP

Made XP rewards more descriptive. You can now get a general understanding of how much XP a bounty or Seasonal challenge will give you from its description (rather than it just previewing "XP"). Reward tiers (smallest to largest) are:

XP

XP+

XP++

Challenger XP

Challenger XP+

Challenger XP++

Challenger XP+++

Bounties and Pursuits

Fixed issue where Dreaming City bounties with gear rewards would sometimes not drop gear.

These bounties can no longer roll Shattered Throne-specific perks when claimed within the dungeon.

Synthstrand is no longer used to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1.

Armor Synthesis bounties will now cost 10,000 Glimmer each, and Synthstrand will no longer drop in game.

All remaining Synthstrand in inventories can be safely dismantled, as it will no longer be used for any system in the future.

Reputations

Valor is now known as Crucible Ranks.

Infamy is now known as Gambit Ranks.

Vanguard reputation internal systems has been rebuilt, aligning with that of Crucible and Gambit reputations.

Increased amount of Vanguard reputation given for completing Nightfalls on Platinum, Gold, or Silver.

Higher tier Nightfalls get a flat multiplier to all Vanguard rep gains.

Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard reputations now use a ritual activity streak system. You gain streak for finishing ritual activities, you lose streak for quitting out or KTOing, and your streak resets if you play something besides that ritual's activities.

Orbit, Tower, and H.E.L.M. do NOT trigger a reset. The previous win streak bonuses (aside from Glory) have been removed.

Vanguard/Crucible/Gambit reputations now cap out at 10,000, and all tuning values have been adjusted to that.

Removed Crucible and Gambit gains from all bounties.

3x multipliers have been removed.

Reputation boost weeks are now use a 2x multiplier all seven days.

Glory floors work like they did prior to Season 14. Each rank below Fabled 1 should not allow negative progress to de-rank you below that rank.

Eververse

Upsells for the new expansions are now included in the Eververse campaign tab.

The current Season is now also available for purchase in the Season tab.

Select items in the archive now feature 'most popular' call outs.

Third-Person Peeking

While in competitive game modes (Trials, Elimination, Survival), performing an emote will remain in first-person.

While in competitive game modes (Trials, Elimination, Survival), players are now unable to swap to a Sword if they do not have Heavy ammo. If players run out of ammo while holding a Sword, they'll automatically swap to their Primary weapon.

Abilities

Stasis

Stasis Freeze

Players can now initiate breakout while airborne (previously had to wait until you hit the ground).

Shortened breakout animation and camera transition.

Differentiated long freeze and short freeze visual treatment to make each status easier to identify.

Glacier Grenade

Grenade projectile now bounces off of other projectiles instead of detonating on impact.

Stasis Crystals

Fixed a bug in which damage dealt to your own crystals was being factored into the "Damage Dealt" stat in Crucible.

Whisper of Rime

Fixed a bug with Whisper of Rime in which the overshield it provided was not scaling precision damage correctly.

Slide

While sliding, players now incur the following weapon penalties:

-20 stability

+15% shotgun pellet spread

1.5x flinch

Air-move abilities such as Shatterdive can no longer be performed while sliding.

Titan

Rally Barricade

Standing behind the rally barricade now also provides the following weapon buffs:

+30 stability

+10% range

-50% flinch

All Barricades

Players moving at high velocity now take more damage when moving through hostile Titan Barricades.

Barricades now slightly protrude into the ground to better protect the Titan's feet on uneven ground.

Behemoth

Cryoclasm

While equipped, base slide now shatters crystals and frozen enemies.

Increased duration of screen FX notifying players that Cryoclasm long slide is ready from one second to ~4.5 seconds.

Howl of the Storm

Fixed a bug in which using mouse and keyboard with Hold Sprint can prevent Titan's "Howl of the Storm" ability from activating.

Shiver Strike

Increased movement speed by 25%.

Reduced likelihood of early cancellation when used on the ground.

Glacial Quake

Fixed an issue where Glacial Quake would sometimes fail to heavy attack immediately after recovering from a previous heavy attack.

Sunbreaker

Middle-Tree Sunbreaker

Throwing Hammer

Increased time before hammer explodes after hitting the ground from 6.5s to 10s.

Can now be shot and destroyed in flight and when lying on the ground.

Hammer cannot be picked up for 0.5s after throwing it.

Increased damage vs. powerful PvE combatants by ~50%.

Striker

Fists of Havoc

Increased slam detonation radius by 14%.

Reduced slam damage falloff.

Reduced slam attack activation cost from 21% to 18%.

Middle-Tree Striker

Inertia Override

Increased duration from 4 seconds to 6 seconds.

Sliding over an ammo brick now grants 20% melee energy.

Sentinel

Top-Tree Sentinel

Ward of Dawn

Increased damage taken from bosses from 0.25x -> 7x (at 0 Resilience).

Damage taken can scale down to 0.25x based on the owner's Resilience stat.

NOTE: This refers to the Ward of Dawn bubble and not players inside the bubble.

Hunter

Revenant

Silence and Squall

Increased Squall movement speed by 20%.

Silence detonation PVP freeze impulse now grows over time to match vfx.

Squall storm now stops when it touches a boss.

Withering Blade

Increased projectile speed and tracking by 10%.

Shatterdive

Fixed a bug in which a player can cancel out of Shatterdive to keep player momentum while sliding off a ledge.

Gunslinger

Middle-Tree Gunslinger

Knife Trick

Increased burning duration from 3s to 4s.

Knife projectiles now come out slightly quicker.

Top-Tree Gunslinger

Six Shooter

Damage falloff now starts at 25m instead of 20m.

Arcstrider Arc Staff

Extended passive super duration from 16 seconds to 20 seconds.

Increased heavy slam detonation radius from 5m to 6m.

Increased damage vs PvE combatants by 33%.

Top-Tree Arcstrider

Deadly Reach

Increased duration from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Now displays time remaining.

Middle-Tree Arcstrider

Lightning Weave

Dealing damage with Tempest Strike now procs Lightning Weave.

Timer can now be extended by dealing damage with any weapon.

Now displays time remaining.

Whirlwind Guard

Fixed an issue where Arcstrider’s Whirlwind Guard was not properly blocking incoming damage from Trace Rifles.

Nightstalker

Top-Tree Nightstalker

Vanishing Step

Now displays time remaining

Middle-Tree Nightstalker

Spectral Blades

Reduced DR during super from 52% to 47%.

Reduced additional DR when invisible from +5% to +3%.

Warlock

Shadebinder

Winter's Wrath Super

Reduced Shatterpulse damage vs close-range Supers.

Warlock must now freeze and shatter twice to defeat players in Burning Maul, Fists of Havoc, Sentinel Shield, Nova Warp, Arc Staff or Spectral Blades, with the exception of Glacial Quake.

Bleak Watcher

Improved Bleak Watcher's ability to detect enemies at certain angles.

Dawnblade

Top-Tree Dawnblade

Celestial Fire

Reduced tracking cone angle.

Arming shape (proximity detonation) now shrinks over time.

Reduced detonation size by 1m.

Damage falloff increased at short distances.

Icarus Dash

Now provides one air dodge every four seconds.

While under the effects of Heat Rises, increased to two dodges every five seconds.

Heat Rises

Increased duration from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.

Increased the amount of time extended on air kills. The amount differs based on types of enemies.

Your location now appears on enemy radar when using Heat Rises.

Middle-Tree Dawnblade

Well of Radiance

Increased damage taken from bosses from 0.25x → 1.5x (at 0 Resilience).

Damage taken can scale down to 0.25x based on the owner's Resilience stat.

NOTE: This refers to the Well of Radiance sword and orb object and not the buff applied by the Well.

Increased damage resistance buff vs. enemy players from 20% to 40%.

Players inside Well of Radiance can no longer be frozen or slowed by Stasis.

Sword can now be frozen and shattered by Stasis.

Players can shoot through the energy "stem" of the center of the Well. The orb and sword will still take damage/block bullets.

Guiding Flame

Increased duration from seven seconds to ten seconds.

Increased damage buff from 20% to 25%.

Divine Protection

Now displays time remaining.

Bottom-Tree Dawnblade

Phoenix Dive

Reduced delay before dive starts.

Can now input a direction to dive in that direction.

Igniting Touch

Ability Rework: Solar ability kills and kills on burning targets now cause targets to explode and burn other nearby enemies.

Charged melee now places a burn on the target.

Increased detonation radius from 6m to 7m (9m with Dawn Chorus).

Stormcaller

Middle-Tree Stormcaller

Arc Beam

Increased beam environment-collision size to better match collision size with damage size.

This should lead to less instances to dealing damage to enemies on the other side of a wall.

Reduced beam damage radius in PvP by 20%.

Reduced beam end-point-sphere radius in PvP by 33%.

Bottom-Tree Stormcaller

Arc Soul

Increased duration from 12 seconds to 13 seconds.

Increased fire rate by 10%.

Electrostatic Surge

Now increases sprint speed when allies are near.

Landfall

Now fires five arc ground projectiles on cast.

Voidwarlker

Middle-Tree Voidwalker

Nova Warp

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 73%.

No longer slows movement speed while charging/charged.

Now detonates on cast.

Handheld Supernova

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 100%.

Increased hold time from 2.5 seconds to 3.2 seconds.

Platforms And Systems

General

DualSense controllers are now supported natively on PC.

