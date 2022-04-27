Destiny 2 Patch Nerfs Renewal Grasps

The last couple of months have seen a steady flow of new patches ready for Destiny 2 after its weekly update has gone live, and like clockwork, there's a new update that has been applied to the game.

While the patch deals with the usual technical maintenance that provides plenty of stability for the game, there are some interesting tweaks to take notice of. In the Exotic department, a lingering issue with Synthoceps has been fixed as there were reports of the Biotic Enhancements perk preventing the shattering of an encased player with an uncharged melee.

Renewal Grasps on the other hand have been dealt a heavy nerf as the Hunter gauntlets will now more than double the cooldown period for Duskfield grenades. On top of that, the outgoing damage penalty applied to players affected by a Duskfield grenade has been cut down significantly as well.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, The Summoner auto rifle should sport a Masterwork tier when obtained from Saint-14, Gambit bugs have been addressed, and a few abilities have been modified. You can read the full patch notes below.

Big changes are on the horizon for Destiny 2, as a recent update from Bungie outlined some fascinating experiments in Gambit labs, a new focus on investing in airborne combat, and massive buffs planned for a few forgotten Exotic weapons. You can catch up on this and more in the latest Iron Banter column.

Activities

Fixed an issue where killing a Hive Ghost was granting more than one revive token in activities.

Fixed an issue where Grandmaster The Lightblade and Birthplace of the Vile were not contributing to the Total Conquest Triumph.

PvP

Fixed an issue allowing players to exit the play area on Eternity.

Gambit

Fixed an issue where killing the Envoys would not drop the Primeval's shield.

Fixed an issue where the Primeval would not appear after banking 100 Motes.

Armor

Synthoceps

Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancements perk prevented shattering an encased player with an uncharged melee.

Renewal Grasps

While equipped, Renewal Grasps now increases the base cooldown of the Duskfield Grenade from 62s to 152s.

The outgoing damage penalty applied to players affected by a Renewal Grasps' Duskfield Grenade has been reduced from 50% to 20%.

Damage unchanged vs. PvE targets.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where The Summoner Auto Rifle on Saint-14's rank reputation rewards is missing a Masterwork.

Abilities

The Offensive Bulwark Void Aspect now grants 60% less bonus grenade energy regeneration in PvP game modes.

Titan Barricade's base cooldown when the Bastion Void Aspect is equipped is now 82s, up from 53s.

This matches the recharge rate of Warlock Rift.

Skip Grenade impact damage reduced from 8 to 4. Skip Grenade tracking strength now begins to decrease after 1s, down to 50% strength after 3s .

Axion Bolt base cooldown increased from 91s to 152s.

Whisper of Chains now provides 15% bonus damage resistance against players when near a Stasis crystal, down from 25%.

Unchanged vs. PvE targets.

General

Stability and crash fixes.

Fixed a memory leak contributing to crashes and instability.

Reduced the text chat spam throttle to allow for more messages to be sent by a player before receiving the "You're sending messages too quickly!" message.