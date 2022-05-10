Destiny 2 Patch Makes The Title SMG Drop More Often, Nerfs Titan Shiverstrikes

Weekly patches have become the norm for Destiny 2, with each one usually arriving after the weekly reset on a Tuesday. This week's update addresses a few Guardian Games issues, plugs an exploit, and allows for a Ghost shell to sport a fashionable shade of nuclear green.

For anyone engaged in the Guardian Games, playlist activities now grant progression for Deepsight weapons and levels, and the hunt for the handy SMG The Title should be easier now. After reports from players that the gun was not dropping when Medallions were turned in, Bungie says that this issue has been corrected. If you've been hoarding your Medallions, then the more you hand over the higher the chance that you'll get The Title added to your inventory.

The other notable adjustment this week is that Shiver Strike for Titans has been slightly nerfed. After Bungie discovered that an interaction between Shiver Strike and Glacial Quake could allow players to generate infinite Stasis crystals, the move has been tweaked to consume a full melee charge immediately on activation.

You can read the full patch notes from Bungie below.

In other Destiny 2 news, if you're looking to engage in some class warfare during the latest seasonal event then you can check out our guide on everything to know about the Guardian Games and how they've been overhauled this year.

Destiny 2 Update 4.0.1.3 Patch Notes

Activities

Guardian Games playlist activities now grant progression towards Deepsight weapons and levels

The Title SMG will now drop from Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance.

Drop-rate has been tuned to correct the issue.

Guardian Games Playbook has been disabled from Eva Levante after an unintentional interaction with platform carts.

Abilities

Fixed an issue that prevented players from successfully charging a Nova Pulse just after casting the Nova Warp Super.

Fixed an issue where charging a Nova Pulse with low Super energy would not consistently complete the attack.

Fixed an issue where interaction between Shiver Strike and Glacial Quake could allow players to generate infinite Stasis crystals if combined with the Howl of the Storm Aspect.

Developer note: Shiver Strike will now cost the player's full melee charge immediately on activation. We understand that this is a slight nerf for the time being, and plan to make additional adjustments in the future to address its potency.

Ghost Shells

Fixed an issue where the Fettered Shell was not properly taking shaders.

Radioactive green is a very fashionable color, though.

Rewards

The Dark Telemetry emblem now supports the raid metric category.