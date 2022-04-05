Destiny 2 Patch Fixes Xur's Broken Armor Sets

Bungie has released a new patch for Destiny 2 that prioritizes fixing the inventory of Exotic arms dealer Xur. The Agent of the Nine's weekly arsenal had been bugged for a while, as Xur's armor offerings had incredibly low total stats that made them not worth spending Legendary Shards on unless you wanted to complete your collection.

The new patch fixes this issue, while also introducing a new bug to Xur. This one is minor though, as Bungie is investigating an issue where the advertised stats on Xur’s inventory screen are slightly different to the item that you'll receive.

If you'd been frustrated by a recent run in Trials of Osiris not paying out additional rewards from the Flawless pool, this problem has also been rectified. On PC, an issue where some users could experience black screens on Windows 7 and 8.1. operating systems has been mostly fixed, although this problem could crop up again depending on your personal specs.

A full list of patch notes for Destiny 2's latest hotfix can be found below. In more Destiny 2 news, you can catch up on this week's seasonal challenges, ponder the future of double tyrant trouble in the Iron Banter feature, and prepare for the return of Grandmaster Nightfall strikes.

Gameplay and investment

Xur

Fixed an issue that was causing Xur to offer Exotic armor with low stat rolls and identical stat allocation.

This fix has caused an issue we are now investigating where the advertised stats on Xur’s inventory screen may be slightly different than the item you receive.

It's been a very eventful time for Xur, but he's ready to get back to work. He thanks you for your patience.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected additional rewards while being in the Flawless pool.

Platforms and Systems

PC

Fixed an issue where some users could experience black screens on Windows 7 and 8.1.

Note: Some players may continue to experience this issue depending on PC specs. If you experience this issue, please report any findings to our Bungie Help forum here.