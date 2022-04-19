Destiny 2 Patch Finally Adds A Way To Keep Track Of Crafting Materials

The latest update to Destiny 2 brings a whole lot of fixes and changes to the game, but the most notable is a quality-of-life adjustment that makes the new weapon crafting system a little less annoying. It adds a new item to your inventory called the Relic Tether, which lets you track just how much of all the different crafting currencies you've accrued--something you need to know when chasing specific upgrades for your crafted guns.

The Relic Tether is just a small part of Patch 4.0.1, but it's probably what players will notice most. Destiny 2's weapon crafting system runs on a variety of currencies called "elements," each needed to add different specific mods to your guns. To gain those currencies, you have to use special "Resonant" weapons you receive from random drops--use them enough, and you'll unlock the ability to gain some elements from them. Most Resonant weapons give you a choice of which kind of element you want to receive, but since The Witch Queen launched, your stores of each currency have been hidden whenever you're not actually in the menu to craft weapons. That meant players were never quite sure how much of a given element they might already have when making the choice of which to take.

You can get the Relic Tether from the Relic Conduit at the Enclave, and it'll appear in your inventory on the consumables page. Over your cursor over it and the Relic Tether gives you a full account of all the elements you currently have in your inventory, making the choices of what to take from Resonant weapons a little clearer.

The addition of the Relic Tether is handy, but you shouldn't necessarily need it for long--Bungie is removing several of the element currencies from the game with the start of Season 17, Destiny 2's next content season, which kicks off at the end of May. Expect a more streamlined crafting system when that happens, and hopefully, less time spent worrying about finding specific crafting materials.

Patch 4.0.1 includes a number of other bug fixes and adjustments; most are pretty minor, but a few have been a long time coming. For instance, Bungie says in its patch notes that Xur's inventory should finally be fixed, for real this time, starting with his arrival on April 22. Since The Witch Queen launched, Xur's Exotic and Legendary armor has been bugged, with stats that are uncharacteristically low. Bungie put out a patch to fix the armor two weeks ago, but since then, Xur's Exotic armor has actually had different stats than those advertised, making it tough for players to decide whether they should purchase his gear.

Bungie also fixed an issue that cropped up in the Trials of Osiris last week, when players discovered that they could earn Adept weapons--those only available to players who complete a "Flawless" Trials card, winning seven of the tough multiplayer matches and losing none--even if they didn't have a flawless run. The circumstances still made getting the guns tough (you had to have gone flawless at least once during the current season), so Bungie didn't immediately fix the issue.

This week, Bungie fixed the bug, while also implementing a tweak to Trials that makes Adept weapons a little more abundant. If you go flawless during a weekend, you're incentivized to keep playing for additional Adept weapon drops. Once you've gone flawless, earning seven wins on a card gives you a chance to earn more Adept weapons in every match afterward, regardless of losses. It means that going flawless in a weekend opens up the opportunity for more Adept guns even if you don't stay flawless, which should give more players a reason to keep playing after their initial trip to the Lighthouse.

Check out the full patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update 4.0.1 Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

The Wellspring: Attack: Fixed an issue that could cause teams to incorrectly wipe on PED difficulty during the ritual disruption phase of Attack if they completed the objective with only a few seconds left on the clock. Added failsafe to all carry objects in the ritual and boss phases so that they respawn in a reachable location if they are never picked up for 30 seconds. This should unblock the activity if they somehow spawn or fall out of bounds.

Altar of Reflection Fixed an issue where the Altar of Reflection was not appearing, blocking players from completing Evidence Board Quest: Report: ALTAR-REFLECT

Lost Sectors Fixed an issue where Rare (blue) engrams were dropping from PED Lost Sector chests

Vow of the Disciple Fixed an issue where players could bring relics out of the Exhibition area. Fixed multiple places where players could get out of environment. Fixed an issue where the Resonant Shard timer would not decrement. Fixed an issue where the Symmetrical Energy triumph would trigger inconsistently. Fixed an issue where Rhulk would sometimes not transition back to his initial phase properly. Fixed an issue where players could have one of Rhulk's weakspots open prematurely by depositing Emanating Force late in the encounter loop. Fixed an issue where The Caretaker could be permanently stunned before being able to deal damage. Fixed an issue where players could spread Leeching Force and charge it at the same time. Fixed an issue where The Caretaker's dynamic health threshold UI would not consistently display for all players.

Throne World (Freeroam): Fixed an issue where runes could appear before activating deepsight, and couldn't be revealed again if player didn't complete puzzle from the first try. Fixed an issue where a material node in Miasma bubble was not appearing. Fixed an issue where players could duplicate the Resonant Charge carry object. Fixed issue with available lucent executioner not rotating out of Flourescent Canal. Fixed issue with qualichor pursuit auto-completing reward step.

Gambit: Fixed an issue where stacking the Primeval Slayer buff also ramped up super recharge to larger than intended rates. Fixed an issue where players could spawn into maps early by defeating themselves in the ready room. Fixed an issue where players would see an empty box next to enemy player names when invading. This should now consistently show the enemy players' class icon Fixed an issue where placing Titan Barricade through the Allied Invasion Portal could disable said portal.

PsiOps: Fixed an issue where revives did not award points for scoring. Fixed an issue where enemies sometimes didn't spawn after entering the Dark Forest area.

Trials of Osiris: Fixed an issue where Adept Trials weapons were dropping for wins past 7 on a Passage of Confidence without first requiring a Flawless ticket. Dev note: Funny enough, this is the biproduct of something we’ve been working on over the last season to improve Adept drop rates post-flawless, as well as help the Flawless pool feel more rewarding... which leads us to the next patch note! Once players have gone flawless in a given week, they now have a chance of earning Adept Weapon drops on any Trials Ticket that has earned 7 or more wins while the Flawless Pool is active, regardless of loss counts. This will reset weekly.



UI/UX

Invites Updated audio and visuals when receiving Fireteam Invites, Bungie Friend Requests, and Clan Invites Fixed an issue preventing Clan invites from consistently showing a tooltip within the Invite Management section of the Roster

Roster Updated visuals on Roster nameplates to improve legibility, particularly when a player is using a nameplate with a bright background color Added a new privacy setting provide more control over who may see your Cross Save-linked identities. The Share Platform Names setting may be found in the Social Preferences tab on the Roster screen. Fixed an issue where Player Search would not consistently refresh info for a searched player if they changed various social or investment states, mid-inspect.

Dares of Eternity Fixed an issue that was preventing the Dares of Eternity header UI from displaying game mode information during the activity intro cinematic. Fixed an issue that was causing icons in the reputation tooltip to appear squished. Seals and Triumphs Fixed an issue that prevented Seals from sheening when a triumph within them was available to claim. This could lead to situations where a pagination button would show something was ready to claim on another page but no seals would sheen when you changed pages.

Text Chat Virtual keyboard support is now available for console text chat Updated text chat messages sent by the Destiny services to be more easily distinguished from Local chat messages Fixed an issue that could soft lock console players who attempted to send text chat whispers to other players Whisper chat has been disabled for console players while the team investigated this issue but is now re-enabled and available to all platforms Inventory Updated the background color for the number indicator on inventory item stacks that are full

Director Increased the subtitle opacity on tooltips within the Director to improve legibility

Seasonal Artifact Increased the opacity of mods within the Artifact screen that are still locked to improve legibility

Miscellaneous Updated the Sort button UI to be consistent across all screens where it is present Shifted the Sort button upward to fill the space left by the removal of the Shaders tab alongside The Witch Queen



SANDBOX

Weapons Fixed an issue where the "Eyes of Tomorrow" rocket launcher was not tracking as intended and would sometimes kill the wielder. Fixed an issue that was causing the "Empirical Evidence" sidearm to be less stable than intended. This has been updated to be closer in feel to the "Breachlight" sidearm. Fixed an issue where the "Explosive Personality" grenade launcher was displaying the wrong RPM stat in the crafting screen. Fixed an issue where the "Adaptive Munitions" perk would no longer increment when the target had a weaken debuff. The damage bonus from the "Bait and Switch" perk has been increased from 20% to 35% Fixed an issue where Drifter would always give the Stasis Containment Device from The Stasis Prototype Quest after the quest is complete. Fixed an issue where "Immovable Object" and "Tilting at Windmills" had unclear descriptions. Fixed an issue where grounded sword light attacks off an edge can be looped until the player runs out of ammo, letting the player move long distances through the air. Fixed an issue where the Divinity exotic weapon has two kill tracker columns.

Weapon Crafting Adjusted Enhanced Chain Reaction and Enhanced Field Prep to provide benefits to more archetypes. Added an additional Deepsight Resonance extraction option that focuses only on Neutral Element. Added a consumable item that allows viewing of Element counts. Acquired from the Relic Conduit. Fixed an issue where the Father's Sins Wellspring Sniper rifle didn't initialize the kill tracker as active on crafting the weapon



Armor Made adjustments to the physical melee scalar on Wormgod and One-Two Punch to prevent high damage output. Hopefully this completely removed the ability for Guardians to delete raid bosses in 4 shotgun blasts and two punches, but we’ll be watching for the next mega-melt strategy... Fixed an issue where elemental Siphon mods for helmet head armor cost glimmer to apply for each armor elemental affinity. Fixed an issue where Osmiomancy Gloves lost a grenade after dying. Fixed an issue where the activator for Exotic Hunter perk Voltaic Mirror could become perpetually enabled. Fixed an issue where players could continue to block a few seconds after the Arcstrider Super deactivated while wearing Raiju's Harness. Fixed an issue where the countdown for the Resist buff perks were not synced with the duration of the Duskfield Grenade. Fixed an issue where the Shield Throw Void Melee was not giving the Fury Conductor buff for the ACD/0 Feedback Fence Exotic. Fixed an issue where sidearm mods were not dropping.



Abilities Fixed an issue where players could cancel Nova Warp's cast sequence and spawn the initial detonation blast without costing Super energy. Fixed an issue where Devour would sometimes grant less buff time if multiple targets were killed very rapidly. Added aim assist targeting to enemy Axion Bolt secondary projectiles to help players hit bolts that are chasing themselves or allies. Fixed an issue where the "Echo of Instability" fragment was not activated by initial explosions from Void Spike Grenades. Fixed an issue where players could remain Invisible by timing a Sword attacks with invisibility activations. Fixed an issue where the Hunter ornament, Nemean Strides, appears twice in the transmog menu when acquired and equipped.



COLLECTIONS AND CUSTOMIZATION

General Fixed an issue where multiple vehicles had missing flavor texts when viewed from their details menu. Fixed an issue where Prime Gaming entitlements didn't unlock the One of US emblem in Collections. Fixed an issue where the "Ruinous Clash" shader appeared twice in the appearance customization menu. Fixed an issue where the "Paragon" Vanguard shader appears twice in the shader customization screen. Fixed an issue where the seasonal shotgun Reckless Endangerment couldn't be reacquired from Collections after being dismantled.



CLANS

General Fixed issue where players have clan banners going into their postmaster every time they went to orbit



PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

PlayStation 4 Background compatibility files now download at full speed while Destiny 2 is running.



MISCELLANEOUS