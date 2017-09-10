Destiny 2 Passes 1 Million Concurrent Users

Destiny 2 had a strong start, it seems. Developer Bungie reported on Twitter that the shooter had more than 1.2 million concurrent users on September 10. Presumably that figure covers the combined playerbases on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

More than 1 million concurrent users is a massive figure. Destiny 2's servers have experienced some issues, presumably due to the influx of users, but generally the game has been stable. To help keep the servers from melting (not literally), Bungie introduced server queues, so some players in particular regions may have had to wait to log in.

Thank you all so much for playing, Guardians! Right now Destiny 2 has over 1.2 Million concurrent players online. We'll see you in the wild. — Bungie (@Bungie) September 9, 2017

By comparison, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, one of the most popular games on the planet right now, recently passed 1 million concurrent users for the first time. That game, however, is only available on one platform (PC) and it's $30 instead of $60.

Destiny 2's playerbase stands to grow further still, as the PC edition launches in October. Neither Bungie nor publisher Activision has announced any specific sales numbers for Destiny 2, but we now know it's over 1 million at the very least. Last week, Bungie said the game welcomed "millions" of players just two days after launch.

The concurrent player figure for Destiny 2--or any game--will always be lower than a strict sales number, as there is no way everyone who owns a game would or could play at the same time.

Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; the PC edition launches on October 24 through Blizzard's Battle.net service. For the latest on Destiny 2, check out editor Kallie Plagge's latest review diary post here.