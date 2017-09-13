Destiny 2 Outsells Everything In Latest Australia And New Zealand Sales Charts

The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have come online, providing a look at which physical games sold the best across all platforms for the week ended September 10. As expected, Activision's Destiny 2 topped the all-platforms charts in Australia and Zealand. The Bungie-developed shooter was also No. 1 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One charts in both regions.

In Australia, last week's No. 1, Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, fell all the way down to No. 6, beaten by Ark: Survival Evolved, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Grand Theft Auto V, and Destiny 2.

You can see a full breakdown of game sales by platform for Australia and New Zealand below.

The data comes from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) and covers sales for the week ended September 10. Note that digital sales are not factored in.

Australia (September 4-10):

All-Platforms

Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ark: Survival Evolved Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Knack 2 Madden NFL 18 F1 2017 Monster Hunter Stories

PS4

Destiny 2 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Knack 2 Ark: Survival Evolved Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 18 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End F1 2017 Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Xbox One

Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops III Ark: Survival Evolved Madden NFL 18 Overwatch Minecraft F1 2017 Rainbow Six Siege Forza Horizon 3

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Cars 3: Driven to Win Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Just Dance 2017 Lego Dimensions Minecraft Star Fox Zero Mario Part 10 Mario Kart 8 Skylanders Imaginators

PlayStation Vita

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space One Piece: Burning Blood Borderlands 2 God Wars: Future Past Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault God Eater 2: Rage Burst Grand Kingdom

3DS

Monster Hunter Stories Tetris Ultimate Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country Returns Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Miitopia Mario Kart 7 Mario Party Island Tour Super Mario Maker

Nintendo Switch

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Lego Worlds The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth + Arms 1-2-Switch Minecraft: Story Mode Just Dance 2017

PC

The Sims 4 Battlefield 1 Overwatch Grand Theft Auto V Ark: Survival Evolved The Sims 4 City Living The Sims4 Get to Work Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection

New Zealand (September 4-10)

All-Platforms

Destiny 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Madden NFL 18 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Battlefield 1 Grand Theft Auto V Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ark: Survival Evolved

PS4

Destiny 2 Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Madden NFL 18 Knack 2 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One

Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Forza Motorsport 6 Ark: Survival Evolved Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 Rainbow Six Siege Madden NFL 18

Wii U

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Xenoblade Chronicles X Fast Racio Neo Lego Marvel Avengers Mario And Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 Nintendo Land Pikmin 3 Shovel Knight Star Fox Zero Steamworld Collection

PlayStation Vita

Looney Tunes Galactic Sports Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz FIFA 13 Invizimals: The Alliance Rayman Legends BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend Injustice: Gods Among Us Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Lego The Hobbit

3DS

Monster Hunter Stories Pokemon Moon Pokemon Sun Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Pokemon Omega Ruby Pokemon X Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Alpha Sapphire Pokemon 7 Super Mario Maker

Nintendo Switch

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Mario Kart 8 Lego Worlds The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 1-2-Switch Arms Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challngers Minecraft: Story Mode Lego City Undercover

PC