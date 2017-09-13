Destiny 2 Outsells Everything In Latest Australia And New Zealand Sales Charts

Bungie's shooter starts strong.

Destiny 2
Knack 2
Overwatch
The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have come online, providing a look at which physical games sold the best across all platforms for the week ended September 10. As expected, Activision's Destiny 2 topped the all-platforms charts in Australia and Zealand. The Bungie-developed shooter was also No. 1 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One charts in both regions.

In Australia, last week's No. 1, Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, fell all the way down to No. 6, beaten by Ark: Survival Evolved, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Grand Theft Auto V, and Destiny 2.

You can see a full breakdown of game sales by platform for Australia and New Zealand below.

The data comes from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) and covers sales for the week ended September 10. Note that digital sales are not factored in.

Australia (September 4-10):

All-Platforms

  1. Destiny 2
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  4. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  5. Ark: Survival Evolved
  6. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  7. Knack 2
  8. Madden NFL 18
  9. F1 2017
  10. Monster Hunter Stories

PS4

  1. Destiny 2
  2. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  3. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  4. Knack 2
  5. Ark: Survival Evolved
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Madden NFL 18
  8. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  9. F1 2017
  10. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Xbox One

  1. Destiny 2
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  4. Ark: Survival Evolved
  5. Madden NFL 18
  6. Overwatch
  7. Minecraft
  8. F1 2017
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Forza Horizon 3

Wii U

  1. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Cars 3: Driven to Win
  3. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
  4. Just Dance 2017
  5. Lego Dimensions
  6. Minecraft
  7. Star Fox Zero
  8. Mario Part 10
  9. Mario Kart 8
  10. Skylanders Imaginators

PlayStation Vita

  1. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  2. Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
  3. One Piece: Burning Blood
  4. Borderlands 2
  5. God Wars: Future Past
  6. Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
  7. Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
  8. Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
  9. God Eater 2: Rage Burst
  10. Grand Kingdom

3DS

  1. Monster Hunter Stories
  2. Tetris Ultimate
  3. Pokemon Sun
  4. Pokemon Moon
  5. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  6. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
  7. Miitopia
  8. Mario Kart 7
  9. Mario Party Island Tour
  10. Super Mario Maker

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  2. Mario Kart 8
  3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Lego Worlds
  6. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +
  7. Arms
  8. 1-2-Switch
  9. Minecraft: Story Mode
  10. Just Dance 2017

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Battlefield 1
  3. Overwatch
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Ark: Survival Evolved
  6. The Sims 4 City Living
  7. The Sims4 Get to Work
  8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection

New Zealand (September 4-10)

All-Platforms

  1. Destiny 2
  2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  3. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  4. Madden NFL 18
  5. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  6. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  7. Battlefield 1
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  10. Ark: Survival Evolved

PS4

  1. Destiny 2
  2. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
  3. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  4. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  5. Madden NFL 18
  6. Knack 2
  7. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  9. Battlefield 1
  10. Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One

  1. Destiny 2
  2. Forza Horizon 3
  3. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  4. Forza Motorsport 6
  5. Ark: Survival Evolved
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Madden NFL 18

Wii U

  1. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  2. Xenoblade Chronicles X
  3. Fast Racio Neo
  4. Lego Marvel Avengers
  5. Mario And Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014
  6. Nintendo Land
  7. Pikmin 3
  8. Shovel Knight
  9. Star Fox Zero
  10. Steamworld Collection

PlayStation Vita

  1. Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
  2. Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz
  3. FIFA 13
  4. Invizimals: The Alliance
  5. Rayman Legends
  6. BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
  7. Injustice: Gods Among Us
  8. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  9. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  10. Lego The Hobbit

3DS

  1. Monster Hunter Stories
  2. Pokemon Moon
  3. Pokemon Sun
  4. Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
  5. Pokemon Omega Ruby
  6. Pokemon X
  7. Mario Kart 7
  8. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
  9. Pokemon 7
  10. Super Mario Maker

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  2. Mario Kart 8
  3. Lego Worlds
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. 1-2-Switch
  7. Arms
  8. Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challngers
  9. Minecraft: Story Mode
  10. Lego City Undercover

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Titanfall 2
  3. Battlefield 1
  4. The Sims 4 City Living
  5. Total War Warhammer
  6. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  7. Rescue 2013 Everyday Heroes
  8. TrackMania Turbo
  9. Overwatch
  10. XCOM 2
