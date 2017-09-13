Destiny 2 Outsells Everything In Latest Australia And New Zealand Sales Charts
Bungie's shooter starts strong.
The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have come online, providing a look at which physical games sold the best across all platforms for the week ended September 10. As expected, Activision's Destiny 2 topped the all-platforms charts in Australia and Zealand. The Bungie-developed shooter was also No. 1 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One charts in both regions.
In Australia, last week's No. 1, Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, fell all the way down to No. 6, beaten by Ark: Survival Evolved, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Grand Theft Auto V, and Destiny 2.
You can see a full breakdown of game sales by platform for Australia and New Zealand below.
The data comes from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) and covers sales for the week ended September 10. Note that digital sales are not factored in.
Australia (September 4-10):
All-Platforms
- Destiny 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Knack 2
- Madden NFL 18
- F1 2017
- Monster Hunter Stories
PS4
- Destiny 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Knack 2
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 18
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- F1 2017
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Xbox One
- Destiny 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Madden NFL 18
- Overwatch
- Minecraft
- F1 2017
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Forza Horizon 3
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego Dimensions
- Minecraft
- Star Fox Zero
- Mario Part 10
- Mario Kart 8
- Skylanders Imaginators
PlayStation Vita
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Borderlands 2
- God Wars: Future Past
- Lego Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
- Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- Grand Kingdom
3DS
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Tetris Ultimate
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Miitopia
- Mario Kart 7
- Mario Party Island Tour
- Super Mario Maker
Nintendo Switch
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Lego Worlds
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth +
- Arms
- 1-2-Switch
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Just Dance 2017
PC
- The Sims 4
- Battlefield 1
- Overwatch
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims4 Get to Work
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection
New Zealand (September 4-10)
All-Platforms
- Destiny 2
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Madden NFL 18
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Battlefield 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Ark: Survival Evolved
PS4
- Destiny 2
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Madden NFL 18
- Knack 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
- Destiny 2
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Forza Motorsport 6
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Madden NFL 18
Wii U
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- Fast Racio Neo
- Lego Marvel Avengers
- Mario And Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014
- Nintendo Land
- Pikmin 3
- Shovel Knight
- Star Fox Zero
- Steamworld Collection
PlayStation Vita
- Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz
- FIFA 13
- Invizimals: The Alliance
- Rayman Legends
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Extend
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Lego The Hobbit
3DS
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Sun
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
- Pokemon X
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire
- Pokemon 7
- Super Mario Maker
Nintendo Switch
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Mario Kart 8
- Lego Worlds
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- 1-2-Switch
- Arms
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challngers
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Lego City Undercover
PC
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall 2
- Battlefield 1
- The Sims 4 City Living
- Total War Warhammer
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Rescue 2013 Everyday Heroes
- TrackMania Turbo
- Overwatch
- XCOM 2
