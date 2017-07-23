Destiny 2 Open Beta Extended

Bungie has just announced Destiny 2's open beta is being extended. The beta was supposed to wrap up today, but instead access to it will remain open for everyone until the evening of July 25 around 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET / 2 AM BST to allow for "additional service testing."

Destiny 2's open beta began on July 21, and offers players a taste of the campaign and multiplayer. The opening mission, Homecoming, is available and you can see some of the cinematics from the campaign. There's also the attack/defend Countdown mode on the Endless Vale map.

The Inverted Spire is also playable for those who want to try a strike. It's set in a Vex stronghold and can be played with two friends. Matchmaking is available to fill these slots for those that aren't using a pre-arranged Fireteam. Click here to see a video of the open beta in action. For PC players, an open beta is currently being planned for late August.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game. For more, check out our full coverage of Destiny 2 here and watch our video about the four major things we learned about the beta to help you get the most out of it.