Destiny 2 Nightfall Strike Details Revealed

Destiny 2 is out now, and among the elements that you can play beyond campaign and the Crucible is the first of the game's weekly Nightfall Strikes. A Nightfall Strike is a special version of the activity, with special modifiers to crank up the challenge.

A post on Bungie's website confirms many of the details about this first Nightfall Strike, including the name, "The Arms Dealer." Your task is to "shut down the operations of an ironmonger providing weapons to the Red Legion."

Unfortunately, the modifiers are being kept under wraps. So you'll have to discover those for yourself when you play the game.

We do know the challengers, however, and these include the following:

Speed Of Dark: Complete the Nightfall with at least 5 minutes remaining.

Complete the Nightfall with at least 5 minutes remaining. Unbroken: Complete the Nightfall with fewer than 3 deaths.

Complete the Nightfall with fewer than 3 deaths. Trash The Thresher: Shoot down a Thresher while fighting Bracus Zahn.

Nightfall Strikes, along with their modifiers, rotate weekly, so you'll have many more chances in the future to try your hand at them. Given that the modifiers change, it is recommended that players select a loadout with the modifiers in mind, but you can do whatever you want.

