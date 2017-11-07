Destiny 2 Nightfall Guide: The Inverted Spire Strike Modifiers And Challenges

Another weekly reset has occurred in Destiny 2, bringing with it the second-ever Faction Rally event to PS4 and Xbox One (or the first, if you're on PC). It also means there is a new Flashpoint on Nessus and a new Nightfall Strike now available, and we've got the full rundown on what to expect from this week's journey to The Inverted Spire.

In terms of Modifiers, you'll be able to gain some additional time to complete the Strike with Timewarp: Rings. This presents Vex rings in certain areas throughout the mission, which you can jump through to extend the time limit by 30 seconds. Momentum is also active, and this causes your health and shield regeneration to cease when you stand still. Sprinting allows you to regenerate both more quickly, meaning you'll need to stay on the move in order to stay alive.

As for Challenges, you'll again be faced with Speed of Dark, which requires at least five minutes to still be on the clock when you finish the Strike. Unbroken asks you to make it through with fewer than three deaths. And The Floor is Lava tasks your entire Fireteam with avoiding Protheon's fire attack; slay it without anyone taking a hit from the ground attack to complete this.

The reward for completing the Nightfall is Powerful gear. This is one of the only ways to obtain such gear, and they're among the best items you can get your hands on. It's also an easy way to increase your Power level past 265, which presents a difficult point to surpass for many players. If you haven't hit 265 yet, you may want to wait until after you've raised your Power level to grab the Nightfall reward. This Nightfall will be available until the next weekly reset, which occurs at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM GMT / 8 PM AEDT on Tuesday, November 14.

If you haven't yet unlocked the Nightfall, you'll need to complete two Strikes and approach the suggested Power level of 240 before Zavala will allow you to take part in them. Traditional matchmaking is not available, but in its place we have Guided Games, providing players with the opportunity to be matched up with members of a clan for the mission (which requires a Nightfall Ticket). Alternatively, clan members can sign up to serve as guides through the Nightfall. Doing so does not require a Ticket.