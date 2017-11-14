Destiny 2 Nightfall Guide: Savathun's Song Strike Modifiers And Challenges

Here's what to expect from the latest Nightfall.

Destiny 2's latest weekly reset has taken place on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, marking the end of the latest Faction Rally event and kicking off Victory Week, which means there's a new Legendary weapon available for purchase. Bungie has also shifted the Flashpoint to Titan and rotated the selection of items available at Eververse. Most significantly, the weekly reset has introduced the next Nightfall Strike: Savathun's Song. Here's what to expect in terms of Modifiers, Challenges, and rewards.

The first of the two Modifiers is Momentum. This causes health and shields to only regenerate while you're sprinting; standing still is essentially a death sentence; crouching behind an object for cover won't be a viable strategy this week. Luckily, if you do need some extra time, you can get it through the other Modifier, Timewarp: Anomalies. This presents you with objects scattered through the mission that you can destroy to extend the Strike's time limit.

In terms of Challenges, the always-present Speed of Dark is in effect, which requires you to finish the Strike with at least five minutes left on the timer. Unbroken tasks you with dying fewer than three times. And The Best Defense asks you to shoot down 15 projectiles during the final boss fight before finishing off Savathun's Song.

The reward for completing the Nightfall is Powerful gear. This is one of the only ways to obtain such gear, and they're among the best items you can get your hands on. It's also an easy way to increase your Power level past 265, which presents a difficult point to surpass for many players. If you haven't hit 265 yet, you may want to wait until after you've raised your Power level to grab the Nightfall reward. This Nightfall will be available until the next weekly reset, which occurs at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM GMT / 8 PM AEDT on Tuesday, November 21. Keep in mind, Destiny 2's weekly reset time will change with Curse of Osiris's release.

If you still need to unlock the Nightfall, you'll have to complete two Strikes and approach the suggested Power level of 240 before Zavala lets you take part. Traditional matchmaking is not available, but in its place we have Guided Games, providing players with the opportunity to be matched up with members of a clan for the mission (which requires a Nightfall Ticket). Alternatively, clan members can sign up to serve as guides through the Nightfall. Doing so does not require a Ticket. Although they're imperfect for now, changes are on the way for Guided Games.

