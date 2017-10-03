Destiny 2 Nightfall Guide: Savathun's Song Strike Modifiers And Challenges

Bungie has rolled out the latest weekly reset for Destiny 2, which soon see some server downtime and the release of a new 1.0.3.1 update. Among other things, the weekly reset means a new Nightfall is now available, complete with another set of modifiers, Challenges, and rewards.

This week's Nightfall Strike is Savathun's Song. As always in Destiny 2, you'll have to rush to finish, as a time limit is in place. But whereas last week's Nightfall featured a modifier that didn't permit you to extend the time limit, one of the modifiers this time around is Timewarp - Anomalies. Throughout the Strike, you'll encounter floating objects that can be destroyed, with each one providing an additional 30 seconds for you to make it to the final boss and defeat it.

The other active modifier is Momentum (which was to be used in an earlier Nightfall but had to be replaced because it was broken). When you stand still, neither your health nor shields will regenerate, which means taking cover like you normally might isn't a viable strategy. Instead, you'll want to consider sprinting, which actually increases the rate of your recovery.

There are again three Challenges, the first of which is the returning Speed Of Dark; this tasks you with finishing the Nightfall with at least five minutes on the clock, which may require taking out most or all of the anomalies you encounter. Unbroken requires completion of the Nightfall with fewer than three deaths. And The Best Defense asks you to shoot down 15 projectiles before defeating Savathun's Song.

Completion of the Nightfall rewards players with Powerful Gear rewards. This is one of the few activities to offer those, and they're among the best items you can get your hands on. It's also a reliable way to increase your Power level past 265, should you be struggling to pass that point. If you haven't made it to that point, you may want to consider waiting until after you've raised your Power level before grabbing the Nightfall reward. This Nightfall will be available until the next weekly reset, which occurs at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST / 4 PM AEST on Tuesday, October 10.

If you haven't yet unlocked the Nightfall, you'll need to complete two Strikes and approach the suggested Power level of 240 before Zavala will allow you to take part in them. Traditional matchmaking is not available, but in its place we have Guided Games, providing players with the opportunity to be matched up with members of a clan for the mission (which requires a Nightfall Ticket). Alternatively, clan members can sign up to serve as guides through the Nightfall, and doing so does not require a Ticket.