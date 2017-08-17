Destiny 2 News Teased For Gamescom

With Destiny 2's release date coming up soon, Bungie isn't finished just yet making announcements about the game, it seems. Bungie said in its latest weekly blog post that it will have some kind of news to share about the game during Gamescom.

"For the hardcore Guardian who has heard everything we've said about Destiny 2, we'll have some new details for you to chase like a glowing Engram," Bungie teased.

More details on the specifics of Bungie's plans for Gamescom will be announced later. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Gamescom 2017 runs August 23-26, and GameSpot will have a team on the ground to bring you all the big news as it's announced.

Bungie is also going to PAX West in early September, and Destiny 2 director Luke Smith is giving the show's keynote address. There will be developer panels, too, but don't expect big news. "These panels won't be reveals, but rather a chance to share some of our culture of creativity with players in waiting," Bungie said.

Bring an itchy trigger finger, some keepsakes to have signed, an appetite for exotic loot, and a burning curiosity for who else will be joining you starside only a few days after the show is over.Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, with a release for PC following on October 24. Bungie is holding a PC beta that begins on August 28 to people who pre-order the game, and it opens a day later to everyone. It features changes based on feedback from the earlier console beta, and you can see a 4K/60FPS trailer for it right here.

