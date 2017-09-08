Destiny 2: New Issue With Enhance Quest Discovered, Here's What You Need To Know

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has confirmed it's aware of another issue with the game and is currently on the case to fix it. The official Bungie Help Twitter account today acknowledged a problem where the MIDA Mini-Tool does not get sent to the Postmaster after completing the "Enhance" quest.

Until a fix is made, you can prevent this issue from happening by making sure you have more than one Energy weapon inventory slots available when you complete the quest, Bungie said on its support site. Presumably a permanent fix is coming later.

Destiny 2's release has not gone entirely to plan. In addition to this issue, others have cropped up as well--you can see a rundown of all the known issues and a list of what's been fixed right here. Despite whatever problems there have been, Destiny 2 welcomed "millions" of players in its first few days, so there is no question that the game is a big hit.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has published a roadmap image that shows all the activities and new content coming to the game this month. Additionally, Bungie released the game's entire, 33-track soundtrack online for everyone to listen to.

For more on Destiny 2, check out GameSpot's review diary from editor Kallie Plagge. We'll have a full review coming up soon.