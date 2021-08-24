Destiny 2's New Anti-Cheat Software May Lower Frame Rate

Today's Destiny 2 Showcase included a look at new content that already has fans of the franchise excited. However, it also included Bungie's next step in its fight against cheaters, which could come with some side effects. The developer is now using BattlEye anti-cheat software in Destiny 2, a step that should keep cheaters out of the game. Unfortunately, it may come at the player's expense, making the game run worse.

In a post on its website, Bungie detailed BattlEye's implementation and exactly what the anti-cheat software will do. According to the post, BattlEye will let the developer "detect more active cheats" but "won't be a silver bullet fix that will end all cheating in Destiny forever."

For the time being, BattlEye isn't being given free rein to ban players either. Bungie is putting the service through a kind of trial period, with automatic ban permission coming "sometime before Trials of Osiris goes live on September 10."

While the new anti-cheat software will likely prevent some cheaters from ruining games in Destiny 2, players will have to pay for that security, not with money but precious frames per second. "Anti-cheat solutions require some additional system resources to keep watch and you may see some reduction in frames and performance after Update 3.3.0 goes live," said Bungie. BattlEye will also cause Destiny 2 to boot up slower, but won't affect your system's overall performance when the game isn't running.

Bungie's post goes on to say how the developer is combating other forms of cheating in Destiny 2, including win trading, a practice where players intentionally throw matches to boost another team's ranking. Bungie is now "targeting players for bans who are actively engaging in win trading."

Bungie's action against cheaters in Destiny 2 also extends outside of the game and into the courtroom. The company recently filed a joint lawsuit with Ubisoft against Ring-1, a cheat distributor that sells cheat bundles for Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and other competitive titles.