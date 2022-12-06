Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest.

As per usual, the seasonal questline will unravel the story throughout the first few weeks of the season. Keeping up to date with it will help you to tackle Seasonal Challenges, as well as prepare you for the new currencies, activities, and so on. This guide explains how to complete the More Than a Weapon quest steps in Destiny 2, and what to expect.

How to Start the More Than a Weapon Quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

In order to start the Destiny 2 More Than a Weapon quest, you first need to complete a series of steps:

Complete Hierarchy, which is the introductory quest for Season of the Seraph

Once that's done, head over to H.E.L.M. space and speak to the Exo Frame. This unlocks the seasonal artifact, the Seraph Cipher, and gives you the More Than A Weapon quest, which is the seasonal storyline

The Exo Frame can be found on the eastern side of the H.E.L.M. space during Season of the Seraph.

Thankfully, it’s a fairly straightforward ordeal. Once you’re ready, kickstart the Season of the Seraph seasonal quest. Welcome to Season 19!

Destiny 2 More Than a Weapon Week 1 Steps

You can find the More Than a Weapon Week 1 quest steps below:

Step 1 : Speak to Mara Sov at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. to receive the message

: Speak to Mara Sov at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. to receive the message Step 2 : Complete Heist Battleground: Moon

: Complete Heist Battleground: Moon Step 3 : Collect 500 Seraph Key Codes

: Collect 500 Seraph Key Codes Step 4 : Spend Seraph Key Codes to unlock a Seraph Chest (select the Heist Battlegrounds Playlist in the H.E.L.M. space instead of selecting the activity directly from the Moon)

: Spend Seraph Key Codes to unlock a Seraph Chest (select the Heist Battlegrounds Playlist in the H.E.L.M. space instead of selecting the activity directly from the Moon) Step 5 : Complete the mission “Operation: Archimedes,” which can be accessed from the Warmind Launch Facility shortcut in the H.E.L.M. space

: Complete the mission “Operation: Archimedes,” which can be accessed from the Warmind Launch Facility shortcut in the H.E.L.M. space Step 6 : Speak to Ana Bray at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.

: Speak to Ana Bray at the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. Step 7 : Speak to Clovis at the Exo Frame

: Speak to Clovis at the Exo Frame Step 8 : Listen to the message on the radio

: Listen to the message on the radio Step 9: For now, both Clovis and Ana ask that you continue retrieving supplementary submind data while they search for another core to reintegrate into Rasputin’s engram

Operation: Archimedes kicks off one of the new activities in Destiny 2 Season 19.

While there aren't many steps to worry about, it will likely take you a while to go through all Week 1 quest steps. The Heist Battleground activity involves several rooms, including one where you have to destroy five Hive Seals that are covering a massive door using a beam.

Then, depending on your current Power Level, Operation: Archimedes can be a tough one, especially if you're tackling it on your own. That being said, the game will automatically put you in 1570 Power Level, so you will only be ten levels behind the required amount, which isn't too bad.

Until next week! In the meantime, if you want to take a peek at the rewards of the season pass or if you're curious about what's to come in the next few months, our Season of the Seraph explainer will put you up to speed.