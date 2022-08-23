Destiny 2 Lightfall Preorders Are Live: Multiple Editions And Bonuses Up For Grabs

The long-awaited Lightfall expansion is coming to Destiny 2 next February.

By on

Comments

Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next major expansion for the popular online FPS, releases February 28, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Guardians who pick up the expansion will get to experience a cyberpunk adventure filled with new Exotic gear, a new Power, and plenty of other secrets to discover. Bungie also revealed three editions of Lightfall that fans can preorder right now. You can get some neat preorder bonuses regardless of which version you order, and there are plenty of additional bonuses and content for fans who purchase one of the pricier editions.

Destiny 2: Lightfall Preorder Bonuses

Preorder bonuses vary by edition. If you pick up the standard edition, you’ll instantly unlock an Exotic Ghost and Legendary Emblem. Preorder Lightfall + Annual Pass or the Collector’s edition and you’ll get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Exotic Emote, Exotic Ghost, and a Legendary Emblem.

Preorder Destiny 2: Lightfall Standard Edition

$50

This is the cheapest way to get your hands on Lightfall and all the new content coming to Destiny 2, including Season 20. You’ll also get the aforementioned preorder bonuses.

Preorder Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass

$100

Pick up Lightfall + Annual Pass and you’ll get access to Seasons 20, 21, 22, and 23. You’ll also get the following in-game content:

  • Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Catalyst, and Ornament
  • Lightfall Exotic Sparrow
  • Lightfall Dungeon Key
  • Rahool’s Secret Stash x4 (Once Per Season, Seasons 20-23)
    • 2x Ascendant Alloys
    • 3x Ascendant Shards
    • 1x Exotic Ciphers
    • 5x Upgrade Modules
    • 1x Exotic Cosmetic Item

Preorder Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector’s Edition

If you’ve got money to burn and are a diehard Destiny 2 fan, you’ll want to check out the Collector’s edition. This includes everything in the Lightfall + Annual Pass package along with the following collectibles:

  • Destiny 2: Lightfall Digital Soundtrack
  • 8” Pouka Replica Figure with LED Lights and Stand
  • Vanguard Lore Books
  • Letter from Zavala
  • Mini-Lithograph
  • Vinyl Sticker
  • Exclusive Collector’s Edition Emblem
  • 10%-off Bungie Store discount code

Lightfall will bring Guardians to a cyberpunk city on Neptune (Neo Luna), as they fight against Calus. One of the biggest new features is the Strand Power, which will essentially allow you to slingshot yourself across the map and perform devastating new moves while in combat. There’s also going to be a revamped onboarding experience for newcomers--something that should help Destiny beginners navigate its sometimes overwhelming world.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Lightfall, so stay tuned as we inch closer to its February, 28 2023 launch date.

Click To Unmute
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Reveal Trailer
  1. More Realistic GTA 5 While You Wait For GTA 6 | GameSpot News
  2. 7 Funny Saints Row Character Creations
  3. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Saints Row
  4. Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal)
  5. Future Games Show Gamescom 2022 Livestream
  6. Become the Gladiator - Patrick Mahomes Arriving in Fortnite
  7. The First Descendant│Official Trailer Reveal
  8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Father Pucchi - Character Trailer
  9. NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition | 2B Character Trailer
  10. Total War: WARHAMMER III - Champions of Chaos Launch Trailer
  11. Frigg × Balmung | New Simulacrum Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  12. YOUR MOMENT // Episode 5: Act II Kickoff - VALORANT

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Jon Bitner on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)