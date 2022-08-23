Destiny 2 Lightfall Preorders Are Live: Multiple Editions And Bonuses Up For Grabs
The long-awaited Lightfall expansion is coming to Destiny 2 next February.
Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next major expansion for the popular online FPS, releases February 28, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Guardians who pick up the expansion will get to experience a cyberpunk adventure filled with new Exotic gear, a new Power, and plenty of other secrets to discover. Bungie also revealed three editions of Lightfall that fans can preorder right now. You can get some neat preorder bonuses regardless of which version you order, and there are plenty of additional bonuses and content for fans who purchase one of the pricier editions.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Preorder Bonuses
Preorder bonuses vary by edition. If you pick up the standard edition, you’ll instantly unlock an Exotic Ghost and Legendary Emblem. Preorder Lightfall + Annual Pass or the Collector’s edition and you’ll get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Exotic Emote, Exotic Ghost, and a Legendary Emblem.
Preorder Destiny 2: Lightfall Standard Edition
$50
This is the cheapest way to get your hands on Lightfall and all the new content coming to Destiny 2, including Season 20. You’ll also get the aforementioned preorder bonuses.
Preorder Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass
$100
Pick up Lightfall + Annual Pass and you’ll get access to Seasons 20, 21, 22, and 23. You’ll also get the following in-game content:
- Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Catalyst, and Ornament
- Lightfall Exotic Sparrow
- Lightfall Dungeon Key
- Rahool’s Secret Stash x4 (Once Per Season, Seasons 20-23)
- 2x Ascendant Alloys
- 3x Ascendant Shards
- 1x Exotic Ciphers
- 5x Upgrade Modules
- 1x Exotic Cosmetic Item
Preorder Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector’s Edition
If you’ve got money to burn and are a diehard Destiny 2 fan, you’ll want to check out the Collector’s edition. This includes everything in the Lightfall + Annual Pass package along with the following collectibles:
- Destiny 2: Lightfall Digital Soundtrack
- 8” Pouka Replica Figure with LED Lights and Stand
- Vanguard Lore Books
- Letter from Zavala
- Mini-Lithograph
- Vinyl Sticker
- Exclusive Collector’s Edition Emblem
- 10%-off Bungie Store discount code
Lightfall will bring Guardians to a cyberpunk city on Neptune (Neo Luna), as they fight against Calus. One of the biggest new features is the Strand Power, which will essentially allow you to slingshot yourself across the map and perform devastating new moves while in combat. There’s also going to be a revamped onboarding experience for newcomers--something that should help Destiny beginners navigate its sometimes overwhelming world.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about Lightfall, so stay tuned as we inch closer to its February, 28 2023 launch date.
More Realistic GTA 5 While You Wait For GTA 6 | GameSpot News 7 Funny Saints Row Character Creations 10 Things You Didn't Know About Saints Row Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal) Future Games Show Gamescom 2022 Livestream Become the Gladiator - Patrick Mahomes Arriving in Fortnite The First Descendant│Official Trailer Reveal JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Father Pucchi - Character Trailer NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition | 2B Character Trailer Total War: WARHAMMER III - Champions of Chaos Launch Trailer Frigg × Balmung | New Simulacrum Trailer | Tower of Fantasy YOUR MOMENT // Episode 5: Act II Kickoff - VALORANT
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation