Destiny 2 Lightfall Preorders Are Live: Multiple Editions And Bonuses Up For Grabs

Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next major expansion for the popular online FPS, releases February 28, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Guardians who pick up the expansion will get to experience a cyberpunk adventure filled with new Exotic gear, a new Power, and plenty of other secrets to discover. Bungie also revealed three editions of Lightfall that fans can preorder right now. You can get some neat preorder bonuses regardless of which version you order, and there are plenty of additional bonuses and content for fans who purchase one of the pricier editions.

Destiny 2: Lightfall Preorder Bonuses

Preorder bonuses vary by edition. If you pick up the standard edition, you’ll instantly unlock an Exotic Ghost and Legendary Emblem. Preorder Lightfall + Annual Pass or the Collector’s edition and you’ll get the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Exotic Emote, Exotic Ghost, and a Legendary Emblem.

Lightfall will bring Guardians to a cyberpunk city on Neptune (Neo Luna), as they fight against Calus. One of the biggest new features is the Strand Power, which will essentially allow you to slingshot yourself across the map and perform devastating new moves while in combat. There’s also going to be a revamped onboarding experience for newcomers--something that should help Destiny beginners navigate its sometimes overwhelming world.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Lightfall, so stay tuned as we inch closer to its February, 28 2023 launch date.