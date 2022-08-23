Destiny 2 Lightfall Adds In-Game Loadouts And A Mod Manager

Bungie's Destiny 2 Lightfall showcase revealed the upcoming stories, locations, enemies, and changes coming to the game once the next expansion releases. Among these additions is the ability for players to manage their in-game loadouts and mods with new customization features. The developer described this feature as being similar to the armor customization screen, where players can change their armor fashion in one place.

A mockup of the feature showed a Build Management page with all pieces of armor and mods on a single screen, making it easier to change items around. Instead of switching between armor pieces to add or change mods and seasonal artifact mods, players can do it on a single page.

Loadout option in Destiny 2 character screen

This feature also lets players save builds for the first time in the Destiny series. Players often create different loadout builds for various PvE and PvP activities--especially when completing weekly Challenges. However, now they can switch between their loadouts from the character screen. An image from the showcase presented a loadout option that displays the subclass, armor, weapons, and mods that are in that custom loadout. Bungie believes that this feature will make it easier for players to jump in and out of activities without spending too much time trying to change up their gear.

The developer said it will share more information later on, but until then, we have more details from the showcase about the Lightfall expansion and the new subclass, and Destiny 2's collaboration with Epic Games.