Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid's Prestige Mode Delayed, Here's Why And When It Goes Live

Those getting ready for the Prestige version of Destiny 2's Leviathan Raid now have some additional time to make their preparations. Bungie announced today that it has delayed the launch of Prestige mode after the discovery of a serious bug.

In a post on its website, Bungie explained that this bug would have negated the difficulty of Prestige mode--which is basically the entire point, being the hard-mode version of the Raid. "An exploit has been discovered in the Leviathan Raid that causes the encounters to be stripped of their intended challenge," it explained. "To allow time to fix this issue, we are delaying the start of the Prestige Raid until next week. It’s important to us that the team who earns World First status doesn't have their legacy tarnished by doubt, skepticism, or uncertainty."

No further details were shared about the nature of the bug. It could be related to the recently discovery exploit that allows players to easily defeat Calus, which is documented here on Reddit.

The Leviathan Prestige Raid now launches at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on Wednesday, October 18 (4 AM AEDT on October 19). That's a full day after the weekly reset; it had been scheduled to launch just after this week's, at 10 AM PT on October 10.

We don't yet have a complete idea of how exactly the Prestige Raid will differ from the standard version. "We do not expect everyone to be successful in completing this activity," Bungie said when it was first announced. "Mechanical changes to the encounters are minimal, but they are there." We also know that rewards will be less about making you more powerful; instead, you can expect "unique rewards to help you shine."

While Tuesday's weekly reset may not bring a new challenge for Raid fans, the first-ever Iron Banner in Destiny 2 does kick off. It will run for a week and offer up some new rewards. Players can also look forward to the next Nightfall Strike, among other things.