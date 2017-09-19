Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Shuffles Things Around After The Weekly Reset

Each weekly reset in Destiny 2 presents you with a slate of new things to do for the week, including another batch of rewards in the Leviathan Raid. In a move that should help to keep it feeling fresh from week to week, the reset also apparently shifts aspects of the Raid around.

The second weekly reset occurred earlier today and introduces this week's Nightfall, Flashpoint, and so on. But this was the first one since the launch of the Leviathan Raid, and we didn't know exactly what to expect. As previously announced, any Raid keys you were hanging onto have been removed from your inventory, so you'll need to reacquire those each week when attempting the Raid.

But more notable is the order of the major encounters throughout the Raid. Calus remains the final boss--and that will presumably always be the case--but the three trials that precede that fight are apparently not locked into a specific setup, according to users on Reddit. Whereas the Raid's first week had you tackle the Royal Pools, Pleasure Gardens, and the Gauntlet in that order, this week presents you with the Pleasure Gardens, then the Gauntlet, and finally the Royal Pools before dealing with Calus.

The specific strategies for dealing with all of this remain unchanged, and you can consult our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide for a walkthrough of everything. But this adjustment to the order has benefits for seemingly everyone. The hardcore crowd that plans to regularly run the Raid gets a slightly different experience from week to week. And more casual players who can't necessarily make it through the entire Raid yet will have an opportunity to figure out how to tackle the Pleasure Gardens this week; last week, they could only do so if they managed to complete the Royal Pools first.