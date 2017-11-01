Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Releases On PC

Leviathan, the first and currently only Raid for Destiny 2, has launched on PC. It's the most difficult challenge available to players, and you'll need to be well-prepared and have an organized group of six to stand a chance at completing it.

There's more to the Raid at launch on PC than there was initially on PS4 and Xbox One. That's because Challenge mode, which was enabled earlier this week on consoles, is available from the get-go on PC. This allows players to fulfill a more difficult requirement during one encounter--this week, it's the Royal Pools--to receive additional rewards. If you'd prefer to just play through the standard Raid, though, you're free to do that.

For this week, you'll need to assemble a group of six on your own or resort to finding people outside of the game. Next week will see the introduction of Guided Games, a feature that allows clans to be matched up with solo players looking to complete the Raid. (This is already available on PC for the Nightfall Strike.) That feature will be enabled on November 7, the same day that Prestige mode for the Raid is released. This is essentially a harder version of the Raid with tweaked mechanics and more difficult encounters.

Whether or not you've done a Raid in Destiny before, Leviathan poses a challenge; it's not as simple as shooting everything that comes your way. You can check out our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide for a basic walkthrough of each area. And even if you aren't ready to participate, at least you can see Leviathan up in the sky.

Following a PC-only patch earlier this week, a new Destiny 2 update arrives tomorrow, November 2, on all platforms. It will be preceded by server maintenance that will take the game offline for a few hours.