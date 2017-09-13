Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid Now Live On PS4 And Xbox One; Here's How To Access It

Just over a week after the game's release, Destiny 2's Leviathan Raid has gone live. Provided they're powerful enough, players can dive into the game's first Raid right now, although just how difficult of a challenge it will pose remains to be seen.

Leviathan's release time, scheduled for 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, has now passed, and the Raid is accessible in-game by selecting an icon for the Leviathan, which is located near Nessus on the main Director screen. According to game director Luke Smith, the Power level range for the Raid is 260-280, and the in-game recommendation is for players with Power levels at or above 270. If you encounter an issue with the game insisting you complete an advanced Milestone, you may need to log out and back in (or at least leave your current group momentarily) to trigger it. This may only be a problem if you were online at 10 AM when the Raid went live.

Bungie has deliberately stayed largely silent on the Raid, preferring that players discover much of it for themselves. Earlier this year, Smith said Bungie's goal was "building a place you believe is real ... a place that you believe could exist. It's unlike anything we've done." It did today release the teaser trailer above, and while it may contain some hints of what to expect, it's far from an in-depth reveal of what Leviathan will throw at players.

If you're not quite ready for the Raid, you can check out Destiny 2's latest Nightfall, which features a new modifier not seen in last week's. The weekly reset has also brought new Milestones and more for players to do. There's more new stuff on the way later this week, including the first appearance of Xur and Trials.